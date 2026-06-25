When Bonnie Doon are good, they’re very good – but they’ll need to call in an all-time consistency performance if they want to escape North Wangaratta with four points in hand.

The Bombers land at the Hawks’ Nest this Saturday in what’s shaping up as an intriguing game of senior O&K football.

Bonnie Doon currently sits outside the top five, albeit on percentage, with a 6-4 record and both of their byes in the bag.

Doon coach Marcus Hibberd said while they were largely happy with their season to date, they had let a few games slip.

“When I reflect on it, we should’ve beaten Goorambat when we played them at home, and it was disappointing to drop the Moyhu game on the weekend, Moyhu simply outplayed us,” he said.

“At the start of the year, to look at being 6-4 after 10 games, I’m certainly content with that.

“It is crucial for us now over the remaining eight games left to win the ones we think we can win and we probably need to pinch one somewhere to finish where we’d love to finish.

“I think the biggest thing is we haven’t had a lot of consistency, that’d be the only thing I’d love to improve on.

“Our inconsistency has probably been around our forward structure and getting more efficiency going forward.

“Unfortunately, when the comp’s reasonably even bar a couple of sides, if you’re not at your best, you can lose a game you’d think you can walk in and win.

“We’ve put a lot of things in place defensively, they’ve been working, but it’s more around our ball use and movement.

“We’re trying to really ‘play Doon footy’ where we hunt it, we win it and we move it, but at the moment it’s that movement piece that’s not really working as well as we’d want to.”

North Wangaratta present a uniquely challenging opponent for a side like Bonnie Doon.

The Hawks are the number one team defensively, their structure nigh impenetrable, while boasting silky mids and a raft of targets inside forward 50.

Hibberd said the Bombers’ contest work and hunger for the footy would help the side compete.

“It’s obviously a massive task, even more so playing on their home deck, they’re the best defensive side in the comp, we’re going to put a couple of things in place,” he said.

“Our contested game will certainly match them, we’ve been a really good side around clearance and contest, and I think we need to always lean into our strengths.

“What we need to bring up is our weakness, and that’s not to just put the ball back into their hands.

“If we can clean up on our disposal efficiency and our composure with the footy, making sure we’re not turning it over and letting them slingshot back the other way, it’s going to go a massive way in us being competitive in the game.”

The Bombers take on North Wangaratta at the Nest from 2pm on Saturday.

Elsewhere in round 12, Whorouly is at home to Tarrawingee, Goorambat host Benalla All Blacks, Moyhu take on King Valley, and Greta welcome Bright.