While the O&M’s home and away season has reached the end of its first block of matches, it doesn’t mean football and netball takes a weekend off.

This weekend, the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League heads west, set to take on the Bendigo Football Netball League in five interleague matches across football and netball.

Set for Saturday 23 May at Bendigo’s Queen Elizabeth Oval, the two respected leagues will go head-to-head in senior and under 18s football, and open, under 17 and under 15 netball across a bumper day.

It’s a change-up from previous years for both leagues, with the O&M playing neighbouring Goulburn Valley League, while Bendigo has played Victorian Amateur Football Association and Outer East FNL.

The two leagues share history, with the O&M and Bendigo last taking to the football field in 1997 in the semi-final of the Victorian Country Football Championships, a match the O&M would win by nine points on their way to their eighth of 14 eventual VCFL titles.

O&M senior coach Jake Sharp said it was a privilege to rekindle a rivalry with Bendigo which stretches back to the first ever VCFL title way back in 1954.

“It’s going to be a big day – it’s exciting, playing a new opposition,” he said.

“It’s always good to have a rivalry with our GV companions, they’re next door to us and we share the same highway when we’re travelling up for certain players, but I think the change will be good just to see where we fit in with the landscape of country football, and to play a new opposition in general to freshen it up.”

Wangaratta Rovers tall Will Christie has been handed the reins of the team, and will lead the O&M’s senior contingent into battle on the footy field as captain.

“Will’s just a heart-and-soul type of player,” Sharp said of his skipper.

“What he’s given to his club for so long, travelling up the Hume from Geelong for many years, and on the interleague stage he’s a multiple representative at interleague level and highly respected by his peers - there’s really no one else we’d rather have lead our boys out.

“He’s going to do a great job for us, and his individual form’s been outstanding at club level, kicking lots of goals and performing strongly in the ruck, so we expect that to continue on Saturday.”

There will be stars aplenty lining up for both sides this Saturday.

“I’m excited to see our big boys go at it,” Sharp said.

“Riley Smith, Will Christie, Kaelan Bradtke and Tim Oosterhoof, they’re four of the most in-form big boys in the competition, I’m really excited to see what they can do for us ahead of the ball.

“Some of our younger players, Archer Scammell and Foster Gardiner and Ashton McPherson, I’m excited to see them on this stage.

“[Bendigo’s] Fergus Greene and Michael Hartley have both played at the highest level, they’re two who I’m sure will play a big part on the day.

“Bailey Henderson’s another really strong player, and a couple of the Strathfieldsaye boys we came up against in a practice match and really impressed us.

“We’ve done a little bit of research, but it’s more so just about focussing on our boys executing on the day.”

The interleague clash between the Ovens and Murray FNL and Bendigo FNL takes place this Saturday 23 May at Bendigo’s Queen Elizabeth Oval.

Action starts from 11.15am with the 15 and under netball, followed by under 18s football (12pm), 17 and under netball (12.45pm), senior football (2.20pm) and open netball (2.30pm).

The senior football and open netball matches will be livestreamed - visit the Bendigo Football Netball League’s 2026 interleague hub for links.

O&M senior football interleague side

FB: Max Byrne (Alb), Charlie Morrison (Wod), Alex Bennett (Lavi).

HB: Ashton McPherson (Myrt), Jace McQuade (Rov), Alex McCarthy (Rov).

C: Archer Scammell (Raid), Noah Bradshaw (Wod), Jack Glanville (Lavi).

HF: Josh Muraca (Myrt), Riley Smith (Myrt), Nick Bracher (Raid).

FF: Bailey Frauenfelder (Yar), Kaelan Bradtke (Cor), Tom Bracher (Raid).

Fol: Will Christie (Rov) (c), Jack Mapleson (Wang), Jake Gaynor (Alb).

Int: Tim Oosterhoff (Lavi), Patrick Lavis (Cor), Harry Hewitt (Wang), Foster Gardiner (NA).

Emg: Harvey Cribbes (Raid), Ty Quade (Alb), James Georgialis (Raid), Tom Forrest (Cor), Jack Elliott (Yar).