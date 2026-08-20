Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more!

Wangaratta City FC is on the cusp of greatness, with a win or a draw needed from their match this weekend to win the division two women’s league title.

The Lady Devils sit on top of the ladder after 21 round of competition, sitting pretty with an impressive 14 wins, two draws and just the one loss from the season to date.

With a three-point lead over second-placed Albury Hotspurs, anything besides a loss will be a victory for the Lady Devils.

On paper it should be a relatively done deal, given their opponents, St Pats, sit as far away from the league title as possible, way down in 10th – but matches aren’t won on paper.

Lady Devils coach Kristy Mellor said despite the importance of the match for silverware, the team would approach it as usual.

“Yes, it is a big game on Sunday, but we will be approaching it as we normally do,” she said.

“We want to start strong, get comfortable on the ball, work together as a team to push forward.

“I will be looking for a whole team approach on Sunday.

“We’re looking at giving all players a good amount of game time to strengthen their skills and decision making under pressure.

“We have the whole club behind us on Sunday so hopefully we can bring home something for the club.”

The battle for the title goes down this Sunday at Ian Barker Fields from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, the senior men will enter their clash with Pats with a spring in their step after matching it with quality outfit Myrtleford Savoy on Wednesday night.

The Devils fought hard, with a 93rd minute worldie from teenager Ash Primerano securing a 1-1 draw against the old enemy.

Senior coach Vitaly Leschen said it was a heartening result against a good team.

“We just went in with a plan to make sure at half-time it was contained, giving us the opportunity to make some subs and run over the top in the second half and use our bench and youth,” he said.

“It’s very easy against second on the ladder when you go 0-1 down with 10, 20 minutes left to throw the towel in, but the boys really pushed hard, and we had opportunities to win the game.”

The Devils will play out their last regular season match against St Pats from 3pm this Sunday at Ian Barker Fields.