A massive piece of the potential premiership four-peat has fallen into place at WJ Findlay, with the Wangaratta Rovers securing the services of Brisbane VFL weapon Charlton Offermans for the 2027 season. Offermans was confirmed to be pulling on the brown and gold last week, set to bring some class and explosive skill to the forward half of the ground. He comes with five years of VFL experience with Southport and Brisbane, and played alongside three-time Hawks premiership star Keiren Parnell at Northern Territory League club St Marys. Offermans also boasts a broader athletic profile, having played college basketball in the United States for four years. “He’s a running mid/forward, very tough, in and under, almost like a Sam Cattapan-type but doesn’t have as much of a defensive aspect to his game – whatever Cattapan has defensively, Charlie has probably got going forwards,” Rovers football operations manager Mario Antonello said. “He’ll really complement the midfield of [Sam] Murray, [Mitch] Hardie, [Charlie] Thompson, Cattapan. “We’ve probably always wanted a … I won’t call him a small forward because he’s about 190cm or something like that, but we’ve always wanted another smaller goal-kicking forward option, someone that injects a fair bit of pace and is a little bit of a runner. “We’ve got some really good midfield players, Muz [Murray] is very explosive, Charlie Thompson and Mitch Hardie have great endurance, but Charlton Offermans is a bit quick, so we probably add a fair bit of inside speed with him. “It was definitely something we looked for, and we were lucky to find it with this fella. “He’s had plenty of VFL experience over the years with Southport and the Lions, but he’s trained regularly with the Brisbane Lions senior team, he’s close with a lot of those players – I rang the other night and he was out to dinner with Will Ashcroft, so he’s right in the thick of that AFL program. “The Lions have probably got one of the best midfields in the AFL, so it’s nice he was exposed to that high-level training, and we’re hoping he can bring a fair bit of that to our side.” Offermans joins South Australian guns Thomas Schott and Nathan Studham as new signings for the back-to-back-to-back reigning premiers, while former Rover Cam Chamberlain returns after two seasons at Tarrawingee. All three of the new names will move to the area, while Parnell will also relocate to augment the Rovers local training hub. “Something we definitely wanted to look at was strengthening our Wangaratta program,” Antonello said. “That’s four quality players, all new recruits, that will all be in our local Wangaratta program, as well as Keiren Parnell. “The local program is going to be really good next year, with a lot of quality recruits coming. “It’s good they can get ingrained in the club and get a really good feel of what it’s like to be a Wangaratta Rovers local player.” Preseason training commenced on Monday.