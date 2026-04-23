The 2026 season is almost a month old, and the ANZAC Day bye for Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers provides players the perfect chance to rest up and prepare for the next block of matches.

While a lot of the spotlight falls on the senior squads and their impressive starts to the season, both clubs’ lower grades are similarly flying through the season.

The youngest footballers, the Rovers and Magpies thirds teams both sit inside the top five with 2-1 records.

After falling to their derby rivals in the opening round, the Rovers are flying, fresh off a 101-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen’s thirds to boost their percentage to a whopping 319.18, while the Magpies sit fourth with a humbler 111.54 per cent.

Rovers’ Lucas Webb is fourth overall in the thirds goalkicking charts, while ‘Pie Owain Boyle has had a blistering start to the season, named in the best on ground in each of the three matches played.

In the reserves competition, the Magpies sit second on the ladder with a flawless 3-0 record, with the Rovers sitting fourth at 2-1, having lost their derby season opener to the ‘Pies.

Brady Bartlett (Magpies) and Josh O’Donohue (Rovers) are joint third in the goalkicking with nine majors apiece.

Josh Styles has been named in the best three times for the Magpies, while Rover John Wohlers has two nods from three games.

O&M action resumes for local squads on Saturday, 2 May, with Wangaratta heading to JC Lowe Oval to play the Pigeons, while the Rovers are at home to Wodonga.