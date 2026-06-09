Wangaratta Magpies made a remarkable final term comeback to draw with home team Myrtleford in Ovens and Murray A grade netball on Saturday.

The Magpies had slipped to nine goals behind at three-quarter time after a withering third quarter by the Saints who led 44-35 at the final break after leading by just one goal at half-time.

"It was a really tight contest and one that felt like it could swing either way at a few different points," Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said.

"The third term was probably where momentum shifted against us — we just lost some composure with ball in hand and didn’t protect it the way we would have liked.

"That allowed them to generate turnover ball and put us under scoreboard pressure.

"There were no major injuries out of that period, it was just more about execution and a drop in intensity."

Wangaratta went into the game with four players unavailable through a mix of injury and work commitments, which gave others an opportunity to step into roles and take on more responsibility.

"It certainly tested our squad depth, but it’s something that will continue to strengthen us as we build consistency across the group each week," Cunningham said.

"I was really pleased with the response in the last quarter.

"The atmosphere in the final term was fantastic.

"You could really feel the energy from the supporters around the court, and it definitely lifted the group in those key moments.

"It’s something the players feed off, especially in games like that.

"The difference was our ability to simplify things — we looked after the ball, made better decisions through the midcourt and applied more consistent defensive pressure.

"That allowed us to get some flow back into our game and start converting our opportunities."

Claire Wilson continued her consistent season, top scoring on the court with 27 goals, with great support from Amanda Umanski (24 goals), and an impressive effort in defence from goal keeper Abbey Moore.

"Claire's been incredibly consistent for us all season and really led from the front when the game was on the line," Cunningham said.

"Her composure and work rate, particularly late, were exactly what we needed.

"The highlight of the day was probably that last quarter effort — the way the group reset, stuck to the task and executed under pressure.

"Those are the types of moments that build belief within the side."

The draw saw the Magpies drop one win out of the top five at the halfway point of the season with another tough challenge this weekend against third-placed North Albury.

Elsewhere, Wangaratta Rovers' hopes of another close finish were dashed early as Lavington dominated each quarter to record a 69-35 win and jump into fifth position on the ladder.

Rovers coach Stacey Lamb experienced a frustrating day as her players were unable to match it often enough with the Panthers.

"Lavington came hard and played a really good, fast game," she said.

"We wasted 41 balls that never got to a shot.

"You just can't give the ball to the opposition that many times and expect to be in the game."

That said, Lamb found a sliver lining in the form of her rising stars.

"Our young guns once again continued to learn and change up their games to compete against Lavington," she said.

"Sophia Pasquali [19 goals] played a strong game against a quality split ring defence and Lily Palmer tried everything in defence to win the ball.

"She was supported by Samantha Braithwaite who matched up well on their tall goal shooter."

It doesn't get any easier this week as the Hawks take on top of the table Yarrawonga on their home court.