While they’ve had a rough month, the finals-bound Goorambat A grade netballers will use their last home and away fixture to rebuild some belief and momentum heading into the postseason.

The Bats sit a game and some 15 percentage points clear inside the top five, and welcome bottom-placed North Wangaratta to the Bat Cave for round 20 this weekend.

It’s been a challenging period for Goorambat, with season-ending injuries to some key personnel in their lauded defensive end seeing them lose three of their last five matches.

While their depth has been tested, a recent loss to reigning premiers Bonnie Doon by just two goals indicates the Bats are close to regaining their competitive edge.

“We had a rough week leading into Tarrawingee a few weeks back, coming off a solid loss to our top contenders in Whorouly where we suffered two season-ending injuries in two players [Nelle Cousins and Eliza Cole] with a broken foot and an achilles rupture,” Bats coach Olivia Ryan said.

“Those injuries saw us perform below average with a very disrupted A grade side against Tarra.

“I think we've since bounced back with the team losing some depth - we had a nice win against Moyhu and an unreal effort against ‘Doon to only go down by two.

“We definitely didn't use all our opportunities against them but considering where we were two weeks ago it was a huge confidence game to know with the losses to our side, we can still match the top sides with the depth at our club.”

Goorambat will face a strong Tarrawingee in the first week of finals, and Ryan said it was important to perform at their best this weekend against the Hawks.

“This weekend against North Wang is all about confidence and momentum for us,” she said.

“If we can put together a solid win against them it has us putting together three consistent games - even though we didn't beat ‘Doon, we also didn't let the wheels fall off the same way we did against Tarra a few weeks back.

“We have nothing to lose at this point in the season I don't believe the ladder will change before finals so that is the mindset we will take into the weekend and then into our elimination final, and just hope we put up a solid performance, win or lose.”

The Bats host North Wangaratta in round 20, with the A grade from 2.30pm.

In other matches around the league, Whorouly will look to complete their undefeated season when they head to Benalla’s Friendlies oval to play the Panthers, Bonnie Doon hosts Milawa, Tarrawingee heads to Whitfield to take on the Roos, while Greta is at home to Moyhu.