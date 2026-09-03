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Ripping rematch between Bombers and Blues

<p>ALL-IMPORTANT REMATCH: Demi Murray\\'s Bonnie Doon comes up against Greta for the second time in the finals series, with the winner through to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>ALL-IMPORTANT REMATCH: Demi Murray\\'s Bonnie Doon comes up against Greta for the second time in the finals series, with the winner through to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

ALL-IMPORTANT REMATCH: Demi Murray's Bonnie Doon comes up against Greta for the second time in the finals series, with the winner through to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The reigning champs will be under the pump against a raging Greta outfit.
Nathan de Vries
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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