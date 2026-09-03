Ripping rematch between Bombers and Blues

They’ve shared the court in many high-pressure situations, but none so vital as a preliminary final. Bonnie Doon and Greta will come head-to-head in the second biggest match of the year this Saturday at North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve, with a grand final showdown with Whorouly awaiting the winner, and heartbreak the only prize for the loser. A replay of the qualifying final, Bonnie Doon will enter with a degree of confidence after pulling off the heist of the season with their one-goal win over Tarrawingee last weekend. However, Greta did the deed over the Bombers not two weeks ago in that first final, 51-43. It genuinely is anyone’s game. Bonnie Doon coach Cass McCormack said their experience in finals, particularly big finals, was coming to the fore during the 2026 postseason. “We’ve got a number of girls who have played a lot of finals netball and understand finals aren’t always going to be pretty,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to grind it out, stay in the contest and find a way. “I think that experience and belief in each other really helped us last week. “It was obviously a very tight game and probably a bit more stressful than we would’ve liked, it got the heart pumping at the end, but to find a way to win when the pressure was right on was really pleasing. “We’ve spoken a lot about staying composed and sticking to what we know, and I thought the girls did that when it mattered.” In their three matches with Greta so far this year, the best the Bombers have managed is a 51-51 draw, but they’ll be confident their recent encounter, and a charged-up defensive end, would hold the key to victory. “Greta is obviously a quality side and we know exactly what they’re capable of after playing them in the first week of finals,” McCormack said. “The biggest thing we take from that is that we need to put together four consistent quarters. “I think one of our biggest strengths is how even we are across the court. “Everyone has a job to do and when we’re all doing that and playing for each other, we’re at our best. “Our defensive end has been massive for us - they work really well together and they’ve come up with some huge ball for us, especially when we’ve needed it. “When everyone is putting pressure on the ball and backing each other up, it gives them chances to go hunting and do what they do best. “We have a full squad heading into Saturday’s game which hasn't happened for a few weeks, so it makes my job easier. We’re really looking forward to having another crack at Greta - we know what we need to do, now it’s just about going out there, trusting each other and getting the job done.” The A grade preliminary final between Bonnie Doon and Greta commences from 2.30pm this Saturday at North Wangaratta.