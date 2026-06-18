The current iteration of Oxley Table Tennis began at the instigation of the irrepressible June Uebergang in 2019.

The weekly very entertaining articles featured in the Wangaratta Chronicle have been written by June throughout these years.

The names of all participating players for each night are always included in the report for that week.

Recently, the club became aware of an earlier Oxley table tennis club known as the Oxley Ping Pong Club, which operated from 1930-1940.

The minute books for this period have been donated to the Oxley Residents Association by Bob Jones of Wangaratta, who is nephew of the treasurer at that time, Len Morse.

Interesting inclusions in the minutes were for the regular purchase of kerosene and wicks for the lamps used to light the hall at that time, prior to the electrification of Oxley.

There are references to competition with other ping pong clubs at the time, including Bobinawarrah, Carboor and Everton.

Apart from the competition nights, social evenings were held to raise support funds.

Back to the modern era, this week 19 players participated on Monday evening.

They were Debbie Brunken, David Harris, Gary and Cheryl Coad, Zac Williamson, Theo Poulos, Neil Brock, Graham Stephens, Jason Mullins, Martin Butcher, Manni Poulos, Jacob Hardiman, Lyla Porter, Ernie Menichelli, Ryan and Steve Van Der Poel, Olivier Strack, Mick Gervasoni and William Bonwick.

Adults and secondary students of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley Hall at 7pm each Monday evening.

BYO bat, $2 entry fee and a small plate to share.