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Quick redemption awaits for Colts or Wanderers

<p>THE FUTURE IS NOW: Alasdair Brett has shown maturity beyond his years for City Colts A grade. This weekend he faces another big test with his teammates, taking on the ever-dangerous Beechworth who are also on the rebound after losing their opening game. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>THE FUTURE IS NOW: Alasdair Brett has shown maturity beyond his years for City Colts A grade. This weekend he faces another big test with his teammates, taking on the ever-dangerous Beechworth who are also on the rebound after losing their opening game. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Alasdair Brett has shown maturity beyond his years for City Colts A grade. This weekend he faces another big test with his teammates, taking on the ever-dangerous Beechworth who are also on the rebound after losing their opening game. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

First round losers City Colts and Beechworth Wanderers face each other this weekend
Shane Douthie
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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