Quick redemption awaits for Colts or Wanderers

After disappointing losses in the opening round of the season, City Colts and Beechworth Wanderers face each other this Saturday at the Bill O'Callaghan Oval, each with the chance of a quick rebound. While Beechworth should start as favourite due to their cache of more experienced players, City Colts showed enough last weekend that they can trouble sides, especially with the bat. Young Colts Alasdair Brett (41) and Mitch Feldtmann (31) impressed in the middle order against Delatite, putting on a 73-run stand to steady the ship when the side looked almost gone and if a few of their teammates follow their lead this week, then they could post a competitive score. Two handy inclusions of former premiership players Will Creed and Mitch Howe will help even up the experience ledger with the Wanderers, which should alleviate some of the pressure on younger teammates. Captain Kent Braden said he was looking at his players continuing to learn from each match and eventually the wins will come. "As long as they keep learning you can't ask for much more," Braden said. "We probably left seven or eight overs out there last week which equates to another 20-30 runs. "It was a case of not reading the situation and throwing a few wickets away, but they are probably going to make those mistakes. "They are willing to learn, which is a positive, and hopefully it clicks sooner rather than later." Braden said a number of his A grade squad had the added pressure of VCE exams with players having to sacrifice some training sessions for study, which is the priority at this stage of the year. "The younger kids are putting a lot of study in," Braden said. "Numbers haven't been bad at training but we should see more players more often in the nets after the exams in November." Year 12 student Alasdair Brett was a case in point, having reduced his training to less than a handful of sessions before the opening game as he ramps up study for the end of year exams. Brett has his sight set on studying physiotherapy at LaTrobe University in Melbourne when he completes year 12, so school remains his priority until the exams are completed. "But as soon as they are done I will aim to get to as many training sessions as I can," Brett said. The 17-year-old who played B grade cricket when he was just 14 years old, has been passionate about the game since he was a youngster and watching Mitch Johnson rip through the English back in 2013-14. "My Dad didn't play much cricket but my uncle, Ross Milne, played for St Kilda," he said. "I was always watching cricket on TV and played Milo Cricket when I was four or five years old and been obsessed with it ever since. "Hopefully, when I get to Melbourne, I can get into a Premier team." Brett considers himself a true all-rounder but admits his batting has come on in recent years. He attributes much of his improvement over the years to his coaches, in particular Steven Brodie at North East Knights and Kevin Feldtmann at City Colts under 16s. "The best thing is having a coach back you as a player," he said. He certainly has that this season with Kent Braden who is more than happy to support Brett through this hectic time of life. "The way he came out with Mitch (Feldtmann) showed a real level of maturity and he was able to steady the ship," Braden said. "He was an elite junior and is very keen on his cricket, he's just a really talented kid." And if the City Colts need an experienced, credentialled tutor on field they need look no further than this weekend's opponent Beechworth. Despite losing some quality players in the off-season the Wanderers bristle with seasoned, talented cricketers who have been there and done that over a long period of time. It's rare to see the likes of Brenton and Kayde Surrey, Will Prebble and Jackson Cull all fail with the bat on the same day as they did against a rampaging Benalla attack last Saturday so the City Colts should expect some harsh lessons coming their way tomorrow. If the young Colts can keep learning and treat those two imposters known as triumph and disaster the same, to paraphrase Kipling, they will be well on their way to graduating to the next level in their cricketing journey.