The Wangaratta Rangers enjoyed another outstanding weekend on the diamond, highlighted by the A grade side's impressive 7-1 victory over Wodonga Warriors, while the club claimed wins in B grade, C grade and under 15s.

A grade fires late to defeat Warriors

The Rangers broke open a tight contest with a decisive fifth-inning rally to defeat Wodonga Warriors 7-1 at Gayview Park.

Locked in a close battle after leading 2-1 through the opening four innings, Wangaratta exploded for four runs in the fifth to put the game beyond reach.

Tetsuya Kamiyama started the surge with an RBI single before Nathan Pool delivered the biggest blow of the afternoon, driving in two runs with a clutch base hit.

Motoki Sato capped the inning with another RBI single.

The Rangers had opened the scoring in the first when a wild pitch allowed the game's opening run to cross the plate before Wodonga responded immediately through Michael Sumpton.

Wangaratta regained the lead in the second when Pool collected his first RBI single of the day.

Josh Wells gave the Rangers an excellent start on the mound, allowing just one run over three innings while striking out three.

Pool and Tanner Godenzi combined in relief to shut the Warriors down for the remainder of the game, preserving another important victory.

The Rangers finished with 11 hits, with Sato producing a perfect three-for-three performance at the plate

Pool finished two-for-three with a game-high three RBIs, while Jonathon Taylor and Sam McPherson each collected multiple hits.

McPherson also stole two bases as Wangaratta continued to pressure opponents with aggressive baserunning.

The win keeps the Rangers firmly in the hunt as the season approaches the business end.

Rangers Black dominate in B grade

Rangers Black produced another complete performance, defeating Albury Bears Green 12-2 at Springdale Baseball Field.

The visitors wasted little time taking control, scoring three runs in the opening inning before adding another three in the second and five more in the third to seal the result.

Stephen Johnstone led the offence with three RBIs from two hits, while Jason Jonker continued his outstanding season with three hits, and Oscar Maiden also finished with two hits.

On the mound, Brendon French was in complete control, pitching six strong innings while allowing just two runs and striking out six.

The Rangers' aggressive approach on the bases remained a feature, swiping nine stolen bases while drawing seven walks to continually pressure the Bears' defence.

Heartbreak for Rangers Orange

Rangers Orange fell agonisingly short against Wodonga Warriors Maroon, losing a thrilling B grade contest 12-11.

Trailing by seven runs entering the fifth inning, the Rangers mounted a remarkable comeback, scoring seven runs to get within a single run.

Alex Williams was the standout performer, finishing with three hits, including a bases-clearing triple, while driving in four runs.

Chris Tracy also contributed strongly, and the Rangers showed patience at the plate with seven walks while stealing seven bases.

Despite the spirited late rally, the Warriors held on in one of the closest games of the season.

C grade sides continue strong form

Both Rangers C grade teams recorded impressive victories.

Rangers Black defeated Albury Bears 5-2 thanks to another polished defensive display.

Ian Dinsdale and Daniel Boschetti each drove in two runs, while Oscar Maiden starred on the mound, striking out five over three innings.

The Rangers played error-free baseball and stole six bases in another disciplined team performance.

Back at Targoora Park, Rangers Orange overcame an entertaining back-and-forth battle to defeat Porepunkah Panthers 12-6.

After the scores were locked at six entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Wangaratta exploded for seven runs to seal victory.

Sarah Warfe, Darcy Sanders and Taylor Jones all delivered key RBIs during the decisive rally.

The Rangers' speed again proved decisive, stealing an incredible 20 bases throughout the contest while drawing nine walks to keep constant pressure on the Panthers.

Under 15s too strong for Albury

The Wangaratta Rangers under 15s completed another successful weekend with a commanding 17-3 victory over Albury Bears Gold.

The young Rangers raced to an early lead before piling on five runs in the second inning and six more in the third to finish the game in emphatic fashion.

Jack Dean starred with two hits and three RBIs, while Kazu Anderson-Ohata was dominant on the mound, striking out eight batters across three innings.

Patience at the plate was a hallmark of the performance, with the Rangers drawing 13 walks while stealing 13 bases in another display of aggressive, high-pressure baseball.

Club ramping up to host state champs

This weekend NEBA host the rescheduled 17 and under State Winter Championships at Targoora Park.

Initially slated to be held back on the weekend of 4-5 July, the state championships were forced to be pushed due to heavy rainfall and resultant poor ground conditions.

A team of 17 of the best NEBA representative players will compete in the Country Division against Sunraysia, Ringwood and the Bendigo Baseball Associations.

17&U NEBA squad

Cruz Wayneburg (Albury), Darcy Sanders (Wangaratta), Ethan Simmons (Albury), Griffin Meyers (Wodonga), Hayden Kiker (Wangaratta), Jessie Hoare (Wodonga), Josh Wells (Wangaratta), Makayla Pool (Wangaratta), Michael Nistico (Wodonga), Oliver Clear (Wodonga), Oscar Maiden (Wangaratta), Roman Illevski (Wodonga), Rory Clark (Porepunkah), Sophie Berry (Wodonga), Tanner Godenzi (Wangaratta), Taylor Jones (Wangaratta), Wade Pronk (Porepunkah).

Staff: Owen Godenzi, head coach (Wangaratta); Damien French, assistant coach (Wangaratta); Dan Wells, EO (Wangaratta).