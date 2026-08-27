Rangers enter finals with plenty to play for

The Wangaratta Rangers are heading into a huge weekend of finals baseball with several sides still chasing championship glory after an action-packed weekend at Targoora Park. The club's A grade, B grade, C grade, under 15 and under 12 sides have all featured prominently throughout the season, with the finals now testing the Rangers' depth, determination and ability to perform when it matters most. A grade draw sets up semi-final rematch The Wangaratta Rangers A grade side finished the home and away season with an entertaining 8-8 draw against Albury Bears Gold, setting up a semi-final rematch between the two sides this Sunday in Wangaratta. Trent Watkinson was the star with the bat, going a perfect three-for-three, including two doubles and a single, helping Wangaratta take a 3-2 lead. Albury fought back and eventually established an 8-5 advantage in the sixth inning after Lachie Rosser launched a three-run home run. The Rangers refused to surrender, fighting back in the seventh inning to level the scores - Nathan Pool drew a walk before Sam McPherson singled to help spark the comeback. Rob Seymour and McPherson also collected multiple hits, while the Rangers displayed excellent patience at the plate with nine walks. McPherson was particularly aggressive on the bases, stealing three times. The result sets up a huge semi-final this Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Grand Final. B grade Black faces tough Panthers test Rangers Black B grade finished second on the ladder and opened their three-game finals series against the top of the table Porepunkah Panthers. It was a difficult afternoon for the Rangers, with starting pitcher Heath French unable to find his usual rhythm as the Panthers' hitters took advantage and ran out convincing 15-4 winners. The Rangers struggled to find their rhythm at the plate and in the field, and will know they need to lift in both areas before their next finals assignment. The three game finals format means the Rangers remain firmly in the hunt, but the pressure is now on to respond against the Wodonga Warriors. Wodonga earned their place in the next stage of the finals after defeating Wangaratta B grade Orange, setting up another important clash for Rangers Black. B grade Orange falls just short Rangers B grade Orange fought hard against Warriors White but ultimately fell 5-3 in a tight contest. Wangaratta made the perfect start, scoring twice in the opening inning before adding another run in the second to establish a 3-0 lead. Wodonga slowly worked their way back into the contest, with Jake Jolley providing the major damage - Jolley blasted a three-run home run in the third inning to level the scores before doubling in the fifth to drive in two more runs and give the Warriors a 5-3 lead. The Rangers' offence struggled to convert opportunities despite drawing an impressive 10 walks. Alex Williams and Chris Tracy recorded the only Wangaratta hits, while the Rangers stole 10 bases and finished the game without committing an error. The result sends Wodonga through to the next stage of the finals, while Orange's season comes to an end. C grade Orange continues finals charge Rangers C grade Orange produced one of the weekend's most convincing wins, defeating Albury Bears C grade 14-2. After Albury opened the scoring in the second inning, Wangaratta immediately turned the game around, scoring five runs before exploding for another seven in the third. Matt Sanders, William Borlasa and Taylor Jones all collected two hits, while the Rangers finished with nine hits and nine walks. The Rangers' running game was again a major weapon, stealing an incredible 16 bases. Even more impressive was their defensive performance, with Orange completing the game without committing an error. Taylor Jones was excellent on the mound, allowing just one hit and two runs across four innings while striking out seven. Orange now faces Albury again this weekend, with a place in the grand final on the line. C grade Black still alive Rangers Black C Grade suffered an 8-6 loss to Wodonga Warriors despite outhitting their opponents five hits to three. Wodonga jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings, but the Rangers fought their way back into the contest and closed the gap before ultimately running out of time. Oscar Maiden and Ryan Brockwell each collected two hits, with Maiden driving in two runs. The Rangers also stole eight bases and continued to show plenty of aggression on the basepaths. Black C Grade now faces Porepunkah in a do or die clash for a place in the Grand Final. Under 15s produce walk-off thriller The Wangaratta under 15s produced the most dramatic finish of the weekend, defeating Albury Bears Gold 3-2 in their semi-final. Locked at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Rangers secured victory when an Albury error allowed the winning run to cross the plate. Kazu Anderson-Ohata was outstanding, pitching all six innings and striking out an incredible 14 batters while allowing just two hits and two runs. Anderson-Ohata also led the Rangers with the bat, going two-for-two. Zac Williamson and Jack Dean each drove in a run, while Anderson-Ohata and Hayden Kiker caused plenty of problems on the bases. The win sends the under 15s into the grand final against the Albury Bears this Sunday and caps off an outstanding season for the young Rangers. Under 12 Orange's season comes to an end The under 12 Orange side also took to the diamond in a semi-final on Sunday, but unfortunately their finals campaign came to an end with defeat. The result brings an end to a positive season for the young Rangers, who have continued to develop throughout the year and have represented the club with plenty of enthusiasm and determination. With A grade fighting for a grand final place, B grade Black still alive in its three-game series, both C grade sides chasing opportunities and the under 15s already through to the grand final, it is shaping up to be a massive weekend for the Wangaratta Rangers.