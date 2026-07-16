The Wangaratta Rangers enjoyed a dominant day at Targoora Park on Sunday, claiming convincing victories across A, B and C grade, with a club milestone adding extra significance to the celebrations.

The headline act came in A grade where the Rangers crushed Albury Bears Gold 21-1, while the B grade side overcame a spirited challenge to win 17-10.

The C grade outfit completed the clean sweep with a 14-3 victory over the Bears.

A grade runs riot in 21-1 demolition

After conceding an unearned run in the opening inning, Wangaratta wasted little time taking control, piling on 21 unanswered runs to overwhelm Albury Bears Gold.

Leading the charge was Owen Godenzi, who produced one of his best offensive performances of the season.

Batting in the heart of the lineup, Godenzi finished three-for-four with a towering two-run home run in the first inning, three RBIs, three walks and multiple stolen bases as the Rangers repeatedly put pressure on the Bears defence.

His first inning blast to left field highlighted a six-run opening frame that immediately swung the momentum in Wangaratta's favour.

The Rangers continued to pour on the offence in the second inning.

Ross Johnson doubled home a run before Jason Jonker delivered a two-run single as Wangaratta stretched the advantage to 10-1.

A five-run third inning effectively ended the contest - Godenzi singled home two more runs before Nathan Pool was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Heath French capped the rally with a two-run single.

The Rangers added another six runs in the fourth, highlighted by Sam McPherson's solo home run to centre field and a two-run single from Tetsuya Kamiyama.

Wangaratta collected an impressive 18 hits in the shortened contest.

French drove in a game high four runs from the ninth spot in the batting order, finishing two-for-three.

Godenzi, McPherson and Johnson each recorded three hits, while Jonker and Pool also collected multiple hit games.

Pool was excellent on the mound, allowing just three hits and one unearned run across four innings while striking out three.

Tanner Godenzi finished the game in relief, striking out two during a scoreless final inning.

The Rangers also showcased aggressive base running, stealing five bases, with Motoki Sato and Owen Godenzi both swiping multiple bags.

The convincing victory keeps Wangaratta's momentum rolling ahead of next Sunday's clash with the Wodonga Warriors.

Pool becomes first female Ranger to reach 100 games

The B grade fixture wasn't just about the scoreboard, it marked a historic day for the Wangaratta Rangers.

Makayla ‘KK’ Pool became the first female player in club history to reach the remarkable milestone of 100 games, cementing her place as one of the club's pioneers and most respected contributors.

Pool has been a driving force for the Rangers on and off the field, helping pave the way for female participation within the club while earning the admiration of teammates through her commitment, leadership and passion for the game.

Reaching 100 games is a testament to her resilience and dedication, making Sunday's milestone one of the most significant individual achievements in club history.

The Rangers ensured the occasion was celebrated with a hard fought 17-10 victory over Albury Bears Gold.

Alex Williams starred with four RBIs, including a two-run triple during a decisive six-run third inning. Cameron Scott and Chris Tracy both collected two hits, while Ross Johnson came on in relief to steady the pitching after a high scoring opening.

Patience at the plate proved crucial, with the Rangers drawing 12 walks while stealing eight bases to keep constant pressure on the Bears defence.

The Orange side now prepares to host Wodonga Warriors next Sunday.

C grade completes perfect day

The Rangers Orange C grade side rounded out a perfect afternoon for the club with a commanding 14-3 victory over Albury Bears.

Despite trailing 3-0 after the opening inning, Wangaratta responded immediately before taking complete control with four runs in the second and seven more in the third.

Alex Corral delivered the biggest offensive blow with a bases clearing single to finish with three RBIs, while Jack Dean enjoyed a perfect afternoon at the plate, collecting two hits and driving in two runs.

Taylor Jones battled through early control issues before settling in on the mound, striking out three over three innings as the Rangers defence played error free baseball behind him.

Aggressive baserunning again proved a feature, with Wangaratta stealing an astonishing 18 bases during the contest.

The trio of victories completed a memorable Sunday at Targoora Park, with dominant team performances across all three grades and Makayla ‘KK’ Pool's historic 100-game milestone providing the perfect highlight for the Wangaratta Rangers.

Unfortunately, due to the weather, there were no junior games played on the weekend.

This weekend, there is more action down at Targoora Park where teams from across the league converge on the home of baseball in Wangaratta.

In other baseball news, NEBA’s under 13s side travelled to Bendigo for the State Winter Championships, going through undefeated.

The team's assistant coach, Wangaratta Rangers' Josh Wells, was pleased with the team's performance and praised the effort of Rangers' Hinston Lai after an exceptional tournament.