Karate students from across Victoria and southern New South Wales will gather in Wangaratta on Saturday, 14 and Sunday, 15 March for a special seminar led by one of Australia’s most respected Goju Kai instructors, Shihan Iwan Pranatio (7th Dan Kyoshi).

Hosted by Wangaratta Traditional Karate, the weekend will bring together members from Wangaratta, Albury, Melbourne and Hay for an intensive two days of training with a teacher highly regarded throughout the International Karate do Goju Kai Association.

Training will be held at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday from 12:30pm to 2:30pm and again from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, while Sunday’s sessions begin with an early morning training at Apex Park from 6:30am to 7:30am before returning to WSAC at 10:00am and finishing at midday.

While the seminar itself is for registered Goju Kai members, the public is welcome to watch the Saturday sessions between 12:30pm – 2:30pm or 3:30pm – 5:00 pm.

Parent helper Donna Prentice said karate newcomers are often surprised by what training really looks like.

“Karate is not violent, the aim is always self defence and self improvement for both body and mind,” she said.

“No one leaves Goju Kai with black eyes or injuries from being hit or kicked.

"It’s genuinely a family friendly environment.”

Prentice said karate suits a wide range of ages and abilities, with moves easily modified to suit different levels of strength, fitness and flexibility.

“There are even women in the UK who started in their 70s and recently earned their black belts,” she said.

"The benefits for attention, concentration, fitness and discipline are wonderful.

"In the words of Clara - one of our nine-year-old members, 'Karate is the perfect medicine for dealing with stress, anxiety, brings peace to the mind, and also builds up discipline in yourself"."

The club expects participants of all ranks to take away something valuable from the weekend.

Iwan Shihan is known for challenging both the body and mind, often teaching students to explore techniques in new and unexpected ways while strengthening traditional skills.

Sunday’s outdoor session will offer a calmer side to the art, using slow, flowing movements similar to Tai Chi to promote focus, flexibility, relaxation and strength.

Events like this also help regional dojos strengthen connections.

“These seminars are an opportunity not only to learn from one of Australia’s highest ranked instructors, but also to connect with members from outside Wangaratta,” Prentice said.

“Karate culture is founded on respect, humility, courtesy, pride in the style, and cooperation.

"Everyone, regardless of rank, is encouraged to help one another and learn together.”

For anyone curious about karate, the club encourages people to come along to watch on Saturday or attend a regular training night.

“If people feel they need to move more, want to learn new skills, de stress or just get out of the house, karate is a great fit,” Prentice said.

“Parents might also find it a rare sport they can learn and practise alongside their children rather than watching from the sidelines.”

Wangaratta Traditional Karate trains on Tuesday nights at Purbrick Hall, with more information available at www.wangarattagoju.com or by emailing wangarattatraditionalkarate@gmail.com.