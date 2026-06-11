JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 4 June

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Elfie Jones 14.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Linda Stone 38.

Ball winners: Jackie O’Brien 35.

NTPs - 4th: Jackie O’Brien, 13th: Linda Stone, 17th: Jackie O’Brien.

Saturday 6 June

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Jackie O’Brien 33 C/B. 2nd: Jade Senkic 33.

Ball winners: Lee Freeland 32, Ros White 31 C/B, Di Murphy 31.

NTPs - 4th: Jackie O’Brien, 8th: Lee Freeland, 13th: Jade Senkic, 17th: Di Murphy.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Gary Dinsdale 40. 2nd: Robert Voss 38. 3rd: Peter Geldens 37.

Ball winners: Craig French, Ian Wiedemann, Daniel Lewis 36; Trevor Nippress, Alan White, Thomas Voss, Taylor Senkic 35; John McKenizie, Lawrence Miller, Jim Moore 34; Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, Colin Braden on a count back of many 33.

NTPs - 4th: Charl De Mink, 8th: Steve Fisher, 13th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr, 17th: Ryan Harris.

Sunday 7 June

8 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Wayne Hibberson 36.

Ball winners: Geoff Day 35.

NTPs - 4th: Jack Lloyd, 8th: Jack Lloyd, 13th: Glenn Ryan, 17th: Joseph Marjanovic Jnr.

Monday 8 June

King’s Birthday 18 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: William Welladsen 41. 2nd: Zac Guilfoyle 38 C/B. 3rd: Daniel Lewis 38. 4th: Brian Thomas 36 C/B.

Ball winners: Dave Anderson 36; Matthew King, Neville Hogan, Andrew Kelly 35; Rick Harnwell, Ian Dinsdale, David Richards, Justin Schulze 34; Gordon Paterson, Barry Porter, Glenn Ryan 33; Mick Reidy, Richard Arnold on a count back of others 32.

NTPs - 4th: Ian Dinsdale, 8th: Andrew Kelly, 13th: Jack Lloyd, 17th: Charl De Mink.

Tuesday 9 June

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Merrilyn Giacopelli 17.

Ball winners: Liz Maher 16.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Linda Stone 36.

Ball winners: Lee Freeland 33.

Wednesday 10 June

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Dinsdale 35. 2nd: Daniel Lewis 35. 3rd: Ken Beitzel 34 C/B.

Ball winners: Alex Gibbs, Lawrence Miller 34; Jim Moore 33; Neville Hogan, Keith Moorhead, Colin Braden 32; David Richards, Ian Harbourd on a C/B from many others 31 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Gary Butler, 8th: Martin Van Rhee, 13th: Gordon Paterson, 17th: Andrew Kelly.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Grant Williams 22.

Ball winners: Chris O’Keeffe 20, Bill O’ Brien 18, Chris Norris 15.

NTPs - 4th: Grant William, 8th: Mark Dean.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 7 June

Thursday 4 June

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Peter King 13 points. Runner Up: John Walker 12 points.

Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Matthew Walsh 39 points. Runner Up: Stuart Bowman 37 points.

Ball Winners: Lindsay Steer, Matt Nicolosi, Arnold Sparks.

NTPs - 2nd: Matthew Walsh, 4th: Stuart Bowman, 7th: Lindsay Steer, 16th: Matthew Walsh, 18th: Matthew Walsh.

Saturday 6th June 2026

18 Hole Stroke Event

Men's Monthly Medal

A Grade Winner: Mathew Tucker 67 nett. A Grade Runner Up: Peter Rundell 68 C/B.

B Grade Winner: Angus McCoy 57 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Simon Patterson 65 nett.

Ball Winners: Robert Holloway, Trevor Cooper, Ethan Bell, Russell Wallace, Les Naidoo, Drew Winter, Ian Rundell, Rod Moyle, Neil Membrey, Maurie Braden, Andrew Newton, Peter Nolan, Lachy Moore, Josh Wason, Ray Hutton, Mark White, Hudson Membrey, Stephen Smith, Josh Newton.

NTPs – 2nd: Jeremy Winter, 4th: Ray Huton, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Michael Webster, 16th: Ethan Bell, 18th: Matt Fischer.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Chris Oates. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Maurie Braden.

Secret 6: Neil Membrey. Raffle Winner: Chris Oates.

Sunday 7 June

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Jack Davies 35 points. Runner Up: Michael Cordier 35 points.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 8 June are as follows:

Bronwyn Townsend and Jed Hart d Wendy Burgess and Gabi Heywood 7/3, Christine Ireland and Robyn Muller d Joan Dyson and Carol Plabou 7/6.

Last Monday and Tuesday, former Wangaratta members and residents, Sue and Shane Downie, won the inaugural Victorian Open Ricochet Doubles Tournament held at Traralgon.

Club captain Terry Wilson refereed the event.

Wednesday saw good numbers playing despite threatening weather.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Warby Heritage Track, Friday 5 June.

A small group set out on a fine and cool winter’s morning from Booths Road, a few kms on from Wenham’s Picnic/Camp area in the Warby Rangers.

All was lush and green but not too damp underfoot.

Stops were made to admire Ben Warbys series of dry-stone walls, weirs and race along the way.

Recent rain meant water in the creek and pools increasing as we descended, with only a trickle coming over the main waterfall and cascades though.

Morning tea was enjoyed on some dry rocks overlooking the picturesque gorge.

We viewed the sight of the old wool scour and the disused Sawmill from the Booths era before returning to Booths Road and vehicles via Cellar and Spotmill Track.

As this was the first visit to this area by three of the walkers we returned to Wenham’s Picnic area for a latish lunch in the sunshine, then onto Ryans Lookout.

Good views over the valley from the tower, but by a bit misty in the distance to see recent snow on the rangers.

Coming Events

Sunday 14 June - Mount Major and Dookie Rail Trail.

These two trails are on gravel paths, with views of Dookie, Strathbogie, and the surrounds.

Total of 10-12km, or you can do just one trail, easy and medium - Anne Ford, 0427 576 664.

Thursday 18 June - Magic Forest.

Starts and ends in Stanley, on gravel roads, with bush tracks leading in and around in the Magic Forest.

Total of 10km, and mostly flat, easy to medium – Marita, 0427 521 122.