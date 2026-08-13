JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Friday 7 August

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Brad Laywood 38.

Ball winners: Henry McInnes 33.

NTPs - 8th: Tony Bladon.

Saturday 8 August

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Lee Freeland 37.

Ball winners: Marilyn Pane 34, Leeanne Carmody 33 c/b, Liz Collihole 33.

NTPs - 8th: Alison Smith, 13th: Leeanne Carmody, 17th: Di Murphy.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Steve Fisher 41. 2nd: Glenn O’Connell 36 c/b. 3rd: Pat Ernst 36. 4th: Ed Day 35 c/b.

Ball winners: Michael Baillie 35 c/b, Gordon Paterson 35 c/b, Sean Quirk 35 c/b, Lawrence Miller 35 c/b, Peter Collihole 35, Peter Evans 34 c/b, Craig French 34 c/b, Tanu Nu’u 34 c/b, Jacob Schonafinger 34 c/b, Trevor Nippress 34 c/b, Terry Docherty 34 c/b, Mark Dean 34 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Danny Potter, 8th: Craig French, 13th: Aaron Kungl, 17th: Glenn O’Connell.

Wednesday 12 August

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Glenn O’Connell 36. 2nd: Glenn Hunt 35.

Ball winners: Andrew Kelly 34 c/b, Gordon Hines 34, Ian Harbourd 33 c/b, Pat Grady 33, Rick Harnwell 32 c/b.

NTPs - 4th: Glenn O’Connell, 8th: Martin Van Rhee, 13th: Noel Holmes, 17th: Steve McNaughton

Thursday 13 August

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Deb Nolan 10.

Ball winners: Merilyn Giacopelli 10.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 9

Tuesday 4 August

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Toni Wilson 16 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes.

18 Hole Stroke Event

Women's Monthly Medal

Winners: Kylie MacLeod 71 nett. Runner Up: Helen Tate 74 nett.

Wednesday 5 August

Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Peter King 13 points. Runner Up: Walter Auer 11 points.

Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler.

18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Dean Campagna 40 points. A Grade Runner Up: Chris Oates 36 points.

B Grade Winner: Stephen Noble 42 points. B Grade Runner Up: Hudson Membrey 41 points.

Ball Winners: Michael Webster, Samuel Reid, Sam McIntosh, Jason Dodd, Matthew Walsh, Stephen Zabilowicz, Joel McNeill, Leo McCoy, Glenn Burns, Geoffrey Webster, Lindsay Steer, John Wiskin.

NTPs - 2nd: Matt Fischer, 4th: Glenn Burns, 7th: Kurt Schubert, 13th: Ken Miller, 16th: Matthew Walsh, 18th: Henry McInnes.

Thursday 6 August

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jan Hill 19 points. Runner Up: Barbara Thomas 12 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 39 points. Runner Up: Ros Gormley 35 points.

Saturday 8 August

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Henry McInnes 41 points. A Grade Runner Up: Daine Porter 39 points C/B.

B Grade Winner: Michael Clark 41 points. B Grade Runner Up: Rodney Godde 37 points.

C Grade Winner: Arnold Sparks 35 points C/B. C Grade Runner Up: Peter King 35 points.

Ball Winners: Cameron Nottle, Matthew Walsh, Jeremy Wintger, Craig Donoghue, Matt Fischer, Andrew Storer, Chris Oates, David O'Brien, Robert Voss, Scott Thomson, Seb De Napoli, Geoffrey Webster, Jason Oats, Bill Dodd, Josh Wason, John Wiskin, Neville McCormick.

NTPs - 2nd: Matt Fischer, 4th: Christopher Martens, 7th: Chris Oates, 13th: Greg Allan, 16th: Seb De Napoli, 18th: Dean Campagna.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Chris Oates. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Ken Miller.

Eagles: 1st Hole - Christopher Martens. Secret 6: Michael Clark. Raffle Winner: Ray Hutton.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Round 7, Wednesday August 5

A Grade

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Evan Kibble, Nathan Vincent, Tom Brown) def NE Ag & Industrial (Andrew Lindner, Tim Oliver, Kim Brown) - final rubber score 7/4.

Matches results – Singles: E Kibble 2, N Vincent 2, T Brown 2, A Lindner 3. Doubles: A Lindner/K Brown 1, E Kibble/T Brown 1.

Yellow Boots (Steve Picken, Mark Comensoli, Austin Lindner) def Somerset Comms (Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn, Ash Wurtz) - final rubber score 7/4.

Match results – Singles: S Picken 2, M Comensoli 3, A Lindner 2, A Wurtz 2. Doubles: A Wurtz/K Parker 1, A Wurtz/M Angehrn 1.

B Grade

Yellow Boots (Klaus Kazenwadel, Ted Tatulaschwili) def NE Ag & Industrial (Rod Gerrett, Aaron Plum) - final rubber score 5/0.

Match results – Singles: K Kazenwadel 2, E Tatulaschwili 2. Doubles: K Kazenwadel/E Tatulaschwili 1.

Klaus was tested but came away with two singles wins in the seventh game of both his matches.

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Jesse O’Brien, James Loughnan) def Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Match results – Singles: J Loughnan 2, A Holmes 1, P Fitzgerald 1. Doubles: J O’Brien/J Loughnan 1.

C Grade

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Minnie Mittal, Stephen Alger) def Yellow Boots (Jesse Hughes, Paul Hughes) - final rubber score 3/2.

Match results – Singles: M Mittal 1, S Alger 2, P Hughes 1. Doubles: J & P Hughes 1.

NE Ag & Industrial (Matt Curran, I Hackett) def Auto 8 (Julie Lindner, Vedanshi Motepalli) - final rubber score 4/1.

Match results – Singles: M Curran 2, I Hackett 1, J Lindner 1. Doubles: M Curran/

I Hackett 1.

Wednesday night competition will continue next Wednesday at 7pm.

Shed is open from 6pm.

Enquiries: Tom Brown (president) 0429 809 927. Email wangarattatabletennis@gmail.com.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Wednesday 12 August are as follows:

Unfortunately, due to inclement weather, croquet was cancelled for last Monday.

Wednesday results: Christine Ireland and Jed Hart d Dawn Wind and Geoff Moore 7/4, Joan Dyson and Sue Hart d Robyn Muller and Maureen O'Keefe 6/5.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Saturday, 8 August Mount Stanley.

A group of eight walkers appreciated that this walk had been shifted from the following day to this perfectly dry Saturday.

We climbed easily up the well-formed bush road through tall native forest, to the summit of Mount Stanley, where we were rewarded with spectacular views of the valleys, hills and snow-covered mountains, just after the fog lifted.

After 7km of easy trudging, we arrived back at the cars to enjoy a hot cuppa with a kettle boiled courtesy of Sandy’s electric car.

This welcome brew was accompanied by TimTams.

We reminisced about the good old days when Pat’s famous box of cuppa goodies was savoured.

Coming events

Tuesday 18 August - Warby Ovens National Park, Killawarra Forest.

A walk in the Killawarra Forest, including Wallaby Hill with wildflowers appearing.

Approximately 6km, easy to medium – Andy, 0439 209 749.

Sunday 23 August - Warby Ranges: Salisbury Falls to Kwat Kwat Lookout and return,

Medium with a shorter option available, 14km, medium – Michael, 0447 617 880.

Wednesday 26 August - Winton Wetlands.

Starting with bird watching under the guidance of Peter Ockenden (member of our club) in a couple of locations. Ending with a short easy walk – Marita, 0427 521 122.