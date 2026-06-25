JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday 18 June

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Linda Stone 35.

Ball winners: Josie Fitzsimons 34.

NTPs - 4th: Linda Stone, 8th: Josie Fitzsimons, 13th: Josie Fitzsimons, 17th: Kaye Pink.

Saturday 20 June

Ladies 18 Hole Par

Winner: Val Ellis +1.

Ball winners: Alison Smith -2.

NTPs - 13th: Val Ellis.

Men’s Presidents Trophy

Winner: Adrian Speziale +2. 2nd: Terry Docherty +1. 3rd: Jacob Schonafinger 0. 4th: Adam Anderson 0.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell, Alan Sands, Peter Glidden, Brian Thomas 0; Lawrence Miller, Ken Beitzel, Dave Anderson, Pat Ernst, Gordon Hines, David Richards -1; Glenn Hunt, Rick Harnwell, Mark Hall -2.

NTPs - 4th: Brendan Essex, 8th: Russell Stone, 13th: Pat Ernst, 17th: Steve McNaughton.

Sunday 21 June

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Glenn Ryan 31 C/B.

Ball winners: Trevor Morris 31, Fraser Barry 30.

NTPs - 4th: Brett Keir, 8th: Aaron Kungl, 13th: Aaron Kungl.

Monday 22 June

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Wayne Hibberson 35. 2nd: Chris O’Keefe 34 C/B. 3rd: Keith Moorhead 34.

Ball winners: Eon Scott 33, Pat Ernst 32 C/B, John McKenzie 32, Michael Monro 31 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Barry Porter, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: Martin VanRhee.

Tuesday 23 June

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Kaye Pink 21.

Ball winners: Merrilyn Giacopelli 18, Liz Maher 18.

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Vicki Moorhead 73.

Ball winners: Janet Wraith 74.

NTPs - 8th: Wendy Hogan.

Wednesday 24 June

Winner: Wayne Hibberson 38. 2nd: Gordon Hines 37 C/B. 3rd: Peter Challman 37.

Ball winners: John McKenzie 35, Brendon Essex 34, Jon Wight 34, Stephen McNaughton 34, Gordon Paterson 33, Ian Dinsdale 33, David Richards 33, Alex Gibbs 32, Trevor Gunn 32, Gary Dinsdale on Countback from others 32 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Nigel Cooper, 8th: Laurie Miller, 13th: Pat Ernst, 17th: Pat Ernst.

Thursday 25 June

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Janelle Anderson 17.

Ball winners: Gerrie Versteegen 16, Sue Clayton 15.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 21 June

Tuesday 16 June

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Barbara Thomas 17 points. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 14 points.

18 Hole Stroke Event

Winners: Barbara Woodward 75 nett. Runner Up: Carolyn Sullivan 76 nett.

Ball Winners: Nora Martin, Kylie Maceod, Kerri McKenna, Judith Brown, Dona Harper, Ros Gormley, Liz Madden, Jan Hill.

NTPs - 4th: Judith Brown.

Least Putts: Barbara Woodward 28.

Wednesday 17 June

Men's 9 Hole Par Event

Winner: John Walker +1 C/B. Runner Up: Keith Fleet +1 C/B.

Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler.

18 Hole Par Event

Winner: Leo McCoy +3. Runner Up: Robert Watson +3.

Ball Winners: Kurt Schubert, Mark Hall, Maurie Braden, Brian Cluning, Craig Donoghue, Chris Oates, Dennis Hill.

NTPs - 2nd: Kurt Schubert, 4th: Michael Cordier, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Chris Oates, 16th: Leo McCoy, 18th: Denis Hill.

Thursday 18 June

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Rhonda Bray 15 points. Runner Up: Nora Martin 14 points.

NTPs - 4th: Carol Coghill.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Kylie MacLeod 31 points. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 26 points.

Saturday 20 June

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

President's Gold Cup

A Grade Winner: Peter Rundell 40 points. A Grade Runner Up: Maurie Braden 38 points.

B Grade Winner: Simon Patterson 37 points. B Grade Runner Up: Craig Henwood 36 points.

C Grade Winner: Michael Clark 36 points. C Grade Runner Up: Darren Oats 32 points.

Ball Winners: Trevor Cooper, Kent Braden, Trevor Clark, Julian Bau, Christopher Martens, Michael Webster, Ashley Clayton, Daine Porter, Mark Comensoli, Dan Lacey, Lindsay Steer, Samuel Patterson, Perry Faletanoai.

NTPs – 2nd: Peter Rundell, 4th: Trevor Cooper, 7th: Jason McCoy, 16th: Christopher Martens, 18th: Peter Rundell.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Chris Oates. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - Lucky Draw: Leo McCoy

Secret 6: Simon Patterson. Raffle Winner: Trevor Cooper.

Sunday 21 June

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Chris Kendall 36 points. Runner Up: Liam Kendall 34 points.

WANG TABLE TENNIS

Results - Round 3, 17 June

A Grade

Boralma Berkshire (John Wright, John Bajada, Sienna Bajada) def Yellow Boots (Steve Picken, Austin Lindner, Mark Comensoli) - final rubber score 6/5.

It was an entertaining night of action on court two, especially seeing ‘Commo’ back in action this season after a break.

One of the great matches of the night between Comensoli and John Wright was a lengthy test of will and skill between long-time competitors.

Ultimately John took the match 11/9 in the final set.

Wright had another endurance test in the deciding match of the night taking the final fifth set of that battle 12/10 over Austin Lindner.

Sienna Bajada is enjoying A Grade and took a hard-fought win tonight over Steve in five.

Match results: J Wright 3, J Bajada 2, S Bajada 1, A Lindner 1, M Comensoli 2. Doubles: M Comensoli/A Lindner 1, M Comensoli/S Picken 1.

NE Ag & Industrial (Andrew Lindner, Tim Oliver, Robert Voss) def Somerset Comms (Ash Wurtz, Ken Parker, Markus Angehrn) - final rubber score 6/5.

Winning both tightly contested doubles matches proved essential for NE Ag’s success in this round.

The last singles match between Andrew and Ash was an exciting battle of skill - after losing the first two games Ash finished strongly taking it to a fifth intense power game, but Andrew held on, fortunate to get the win 11/9.

Match results: A Lindner 3, T Oliver 1, K Parker 2, A Wurtz 2, M Angehrn 1. Doubles: A Lindner/T Oliver 1, A Lindner/R Voss 1.

B Grade

Somerset Comms (Robert Voss, Jaimon Howell) def Nathan Vincent Contracting (Gary Coad, Aaron Plum) - final rubber score 3/2.

Match results: R Voss 2, G Coad 1, A Plum 1. Doubles: R Voss/J Howell.

Auto 8 (Phil Fitzgerald, Andrew Holmes) def Yellow Boots (Ted Tatulaschwili, Reggie Kanaskar) - final rubber score 4/1.

Phil and Andrew were too strong overall although tested in a tight doubles match, while Ted secured a win for the losing team over Andrew Holmes in a lengthy battle of pushing and spin.

Match results: P Fitzgerald 2, A Holmes 1, E Tatulaschwili 1. Doubles: P Fitzgerald/A Holmes.

C Grade

Yellow Boots (Paul Hughes, Jesse Hughes) def Auto 8 (Julie Lindner, Vedanshi Motepalol) - final rubber score 3/2.

Match results: P Hughes 1, J Hughes 1, J Lindner 2. Doubles: P and J Hughes 1.

It was great to watch Vedanshi hitting the ball really well in her first outing in the C grade competition.

Nathan Vincent Contracting (Stephen Alger, Minnie Mittal) def Somerset Comms (Renee McCarthy, Linda Francis) - final rubber score 3/2.

Stephen and Renee kicked off with an exhaustive seven set battle testing their stamina and control.

Renee, down 2-3, determinedly pushed through to win the next two games 11/8 taking the match in an exciting finish.

Match results: S Alger 1, M Mittal 1, R McCarthy 2. Doubles: S Alger/M Mittal.

Adult and junior players are welcome at 6pm each Wednesday (school terms) for a social hit.

Junior coaching is available - please contact junior co-ordinator) John on 0400 182 553.

Senior competition commences each Wednesday 7pm.

For further information www.wangarattatableten.wixsite.com or club president Tom on 0429 809 927.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday 22 June are as follows:

Robyn Muller and Terry Wilson d Wendy Burgess and Susan Fischer 7/4, Joan Dyson and Jed Hart d Yvonne McLaughlin and Gabi Heywood 7/3, Christine Ireland d Maureen O'Keefe 7/4.

Last weekend Terry Wilson and Nathan Reynolds finished mid-field in the Rich River Handicap Doubles Tournament.

The final was won 7/5 by Mavis and Trevor Peters of Shepparton from Virginia Rowe and Tech Yong of Ballarat.

On Wednesday we had two visitors from Wollongong Croquet club attend to play Golf Croquet - they were travelling through the area, visiting local croquet clubs.

Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Sunday 21 June - Magic Forest near Stanley.

As it was a cold morning, we started a bit later than usual, in time to have our picnic lunch in the magic forest.

We found perfect logs where we could rest and enjoy the magic of this special pocket of forest.

After the 10km walk, we celebrated the winter solstice by having afternoon tea at the Stanley pub, which was a lovely way to end the day for the 14 of us who had completed the day’s walk.

Tuesday 23 June - Five winter-hardy walkers met in the chilly, grey, foggy morning, planning to walk the 9kms Frosts Crossing Track to the Ovens River in Killawarra.

However, after arriving at the entry to the track, just off Yarrawonga Rd, and we were confronted by a locked gate and a flooded track.

Overnight the Ovens River had risen making the track impassable and consequently had been closed by Parks Victoria.

Not to be deterred, our determined, adaptable group quickly changed to Plan B which included the Wildflower loop walks in the Killawarra forest of approximately 5.5kms.

Morning tea was enjoyed in a clearing with a convenient circle of logs to sit on, followed by the second walk loop, then lunch at the Forest Camp/picnic area.

With more energy to be burned and enthusiasm to add more kms, we continued to Plan C and drove on to the beautiful Pine Gully Walk of approximately 2.2kms.

Along the way we spotted two large grey kangaroos and were well informed by the environmental information boards explaining about the geology, trees and habitat.

The waterfalls were only trickling, but the views from the landing viewpoint were still beautiful and eerie in the mist.

Despite our initial plans being foiled, the walking and catching up with friends and their recent travel stories and travel tips made it a most enjoyable winter’s day out.

Coming Events

Saturday 27 June - Heywood Hill loop walk in the Everton area, on country roads, and the Rail Trail.

Through farmland, with expansive views over the Murmungee Basin, ~14 km, medium difficulty – Lesley, 0439 776 687.

Saturday 11 July - Wild Dog Rocks in Mount Pilot NP.

Walking on CFA tracks through bushland and farmland, about 11km, medium – Lesley, 0439 776 687.