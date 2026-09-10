Scoreboard

JUBILEE GOLF CLUB Thursday 3 September Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Deb Nolan 15 C/B. Ball winners: Pip Whitford 15, Francis Duffy 15. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Di Murphy 34. Ball winners: Mary Jones 32, Janet Wraith 31 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Wendy Hogan, 13th: Joy Hester, 17th: Liane Graham. Sunday 6 September 18 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Ali Commensoli 36. Runner Up: Kellie Roberts 36. Ball winners: Rick Harnwell 35, Geoff Nicholson 35, Joe Marjanovic Jnr 34. NTPs - 4th: Ryan Harris, 8th: Glenn Ryan, 13th: Ali Commensoli. Monday 7 September Veterans 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Lawrence Miller 36. 2nd: Ian Harbourd 35 C/B. Ball winners: Mark Dean 35, Brian Luxford 34, Ray Hyland 34, Rick Harnwell 33, Eon Scott 31, Alex Gibbs 30, Ian Mills 29, Gary Dinsdale 28 C/B. NTPs - 4th: Eon Scott, 8th: Wayne Hibberson, 13th: Eon Scott. Wednesday 9 September 9 Hole Stableford Medley Winner: Mick Reidy 17 c/b. 2nd: Matt Walker 17. Ball winners: Joe Marjanovic Jnr 16 c/b, Paul Judd 16, Allen Mercer 15 c/b, Chris O’Keeffe 15 c/b, Kim Arnold 15. NTPs - 13th: Fred Porter. Men’s 18 Hole Stableford Winner: Ray Hyland 36. 2nd: Ian Mills 35. Ball winners: Michael Baillie 33, Lawrence Miller 32, Brad Laywood 30, Bernie Grealy 29 c/b, John Huntington 29. NTPs - 4th: Brad Laywood, 8th: Robert Watson, 13th: Lawrence Miller. Thursday 10 September Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Winner: Merrilyn Giacopelli 18. Ball winners: Robyn Grealy 16, Leanne Carmody 15, Tamara O’Connor C/B from Bruna McDonald and Deb Nolan 15. NTPs - 17th: Leeanne Carmody. WANG GOLF CLUB WGC Competitions: Week ending 6 September Wednesday 2 September Men's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Peter King 13 points. Runner Up: Walter Auer 12 points C/B. Ball Winners: Leonard Chandler. 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Ray Hargreaves 35 points C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Trevor Clark 35 points. B Grade Winner: Robert Fischer 38 points. B Grade Runner Up: Stephen Noble 32 points C/B. Ball Winners: Bobby Hutchieson, Rod Moyle, Ken Miller, Mark Hall, Arnold Sparks, Graeme Ray. NTPs - 2nd: Kurt Schubert, 4th: Andrew Storer, 7th: Michael Webster, 13th: Robert Fischer, 16th: Ray Hargreaves, 18th: Trevor Clark. Thursday 3 September Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Jill Halbwidl 14 points. Runner Up: Rhonda Bray 13 points. 18 Hole Stableford Event Winner: Karen Smith 31 points C/B. Runner Up: Kylie MacLeod 31 points. NTPs - 2nd: Rhonda Bray, 4th: Kylie MacLeod. Saturday 5 September Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event A Grade Winner: Jason Perna 35 points C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Jeremy Winter 35 points. Ball Winners: Scott Thomson. NTPs – 2nd: Trevor Cooper, 7th: Kurt Schubert, 13th: Scott Thomson, 18th: David O'Brien. Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Chris Oates. RSL Voucher - Lucky Draw: Jeremy Winter. Secret 6: Jason Perna. Sunday 6 September Medley Competition 18 Hole Stableford event Winner: Daniel Bihun 32 points C/B. Runner Up: Trevor Cooper 32 points. Ball Winners: Cam Cooper. WANG CROQUET CLUB Results for Monday 31 of August are as follows: Christine Ireland and Maureen O'Keefe d Cheryle Beckley and Julie Sheahan 7/3, Joan Dyson and Bronwyn Townsend d Susan Fischer and Nathan Reynolds 7/3, Janet Kelly and Jed Hart d Dawn Wind and Wendy Burgess 7/5. Results for Monday 7 September are as follows: Yvonne McLaughlin and Jed Hart d Bronwyn Townsend and Gavan Kelly 7/1, Joan Dyson d Dawn Wind 7/2. On Wednesday, 15 players, including a visitor enjoyed some games in the rather challenging windy conditions. Andy Barbero placed ninth out of about forty in the Australian Men's Singles Championship which was held in Melbourne over the past few days. The winner was Torben Bak from Western Australia from Felix Gelman-White of Williamstown in Victoria.\u2002\u2002\u2002 Play is at 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken. The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. For further information please contact vice president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739. WARBY WALKERS Sunday 6 September - Sunrise track region. Last Sunday saw 13 members hiking an 8km loop along the Sunrise Track, Taminick Track and the Old Quarry. The Warby Range bush was spectacular with Spring flowering bushes, orchids and the iconic grasstrees. The track was wet and slippery underfoot, but some steep climbs were rewarded with glorious views towards the Alps and farmland. We finished with a 1pm picnic lunch at the Old Quarry. Coming Events Saturday 19 September - Paradise Falls loop walk. These falls are in the upper King Valley, 60 km southeast of Wangaratta. This is loop walk through the bush, on mostly wide bush tracks, but some on single lane tracks. The walk has a 350m ascent and descent, 12km, medium – Shannon, 0404 515 548. Thursday 24 September - Mount Pilot NP Mount Pilot NP. A loop walk, on gravel roads and a bush track, with excellent views from Mount Pilot, which has an ascent of 200m, 10.5 km, easy to medium – Jeanette, 0417 546 974.