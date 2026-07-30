By JUNE UEBERGANG

After the previous week's lower rollcall, 24 players full of vim and vigour, and with 'gold medallions' in their sights, arrived at the Oxley Hall to give their all at the 'Oxley Games' social table tennis competition last Monday night.

Stepping out in short sleeves, Debbie Brunken was in fine form when she and 'keen as mustard' Ruth Shalders put their minds and bats together to give each other a 'pep talk' on the best ways of bringing their opponents, Neil Spurgeon and Graham Stephens, 'undone' in the first game of the night.

With each player well equipped with their own strong suits, it was initially a game of trial and error, before going into the ways and means of nullifying their opponents' aspirations on every point.

And with gold continually floating in the eye of each player, it was a 'rip roarer' from the start, until Ruth grabbed an opportunity and pulled a 'rabbit out of the hat' to take the honours for her and Debbie to celebrate.

Jacob Hardiman was all fired up, when he and 'livewire' David Harris teamed up to take on 'kinfolk' duo, Silvana Molinaro and Ivano Croom, in a game that tested the mettle of all four players from the first point.

While Jacob played the 'slow and steady' game, David upped the pace, as they worked in unison to meet and dispatch everything Ivano and Silvana threw at them.

And with 'fire in their bellies' and victory in sight, they threw back until Ivano 'let fly' with a smash, which broke the handle of his bat, but managed to clip the table edge for victory.

From the moment the 'M&Ms', Mick Gervasoni and Martin Butcher, lined up to take on 'high-flyers' Ken Parker and Bruce Fletcher, it was a 'give it your all' seemingly endless game that belted and bruised every inch of the table and beyond.

With each pair throwing their minds and bodies into the 'desperados' determination to destroy their opponents' ambitions in every point, spectators' eyes and mouths were wide open as they relished the 'full-on' entertainment from go to whoa.

And after the 'ding dong' battle was done, no final scores were registered, but with both pairs standing tall on the podium, it was certainly a 'double delight'.

In a game for 'young and old', Greta Day partnered Manni Poulos to give Jason Mullins and Jack Spring a 'run for their money' in one of the many games each had already played.

With each player's extensive 'repertoire' of the ways and means of making it happen, every point was hard fought in the long battle of minds and bodies.

And regardless of the attackers' fine placements, the defenders' determination, court coverage and implementation of their preferred placements resulted in a game from which we all learned a 'thing or two'.

Pete Spring was all wound up when he and 'go-getter' Lyla Porter sprang into action against Pete's 'offspring', Hugh, and 'games' enthusiast Neil Brock, in a game that captured the attention of everyone.

With a Spring in their step, Pete and Lyla worked hard to undermine their opponents' plan of action, while Hugh and Neil capitalised on anything and everything their foes put up for 'grabs'.

However, big smiles, hearty handshakes, and heavy back slaps indicated both pairs took home 'gold'.

Allison Stephens and William Bonwick were in fine form when they paired up to give their all in the 'noisy but nice' game against June Uebergang and Sharene Gervasoni.

With all four players having their own execution of their serving and stroke making, in both attack and defence, it was guaranteed it would bring out the best of everyone's natural talents.

After Allison and William got off to a flying 10–5 lead, Sharene and June put their heads together and changed tactics, slowly but surely drawing even before Allison and William pinched the win from under their noses.

After another very enjoyable social and physically taxing night at the tables, everyone warmed up and cooled down around the supper table to enjoy a 'yarn' with their old and new acquaintances.

Adults and secondary school students are most welcome to join the group, which meets at the Oxley Hall each Monday night at 7pm.

BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate to share.