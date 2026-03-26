While the Hockey Albury Wodonga season is still a fair few weeks away, local squads are hard at work fine-tuning their strategies for the upcoming competition.

Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club took on Shepparton Strikers from the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association on Sunday, with both the men’s and women’s sides enjoying a run.

The men’s game ended in a 10-0 loss - they kept fighting hard until the end, however, were not able to find the back of the goals.

The women Dragons were able to come away with an astonishing win, 5-0.

It took them a little while to settle in, with a mix of some of junior players playing with the more experienced seniors.

By half-time they had blown out the cobwebs and showed what a strong team they are.

There was lots of passing the ball between players, playing wide and some good shots at goal.

The Hockey Albury Wodonga season commences on Sunday, 12 April.