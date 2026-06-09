The Wangaratta Volleyball Association will bring season one of 2026 to a close this Wednesday night, with the grand final commencing at 6pm at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre.

The season has been one of the most competitive and enjoyable in recent years, with every team recording important victories and many matches decided by only a handful of points.

Spectators are encouraged to attend and enjoy what promises to be a fitting conclusion to an outstanding season.

The final ladder highlights the depth of the competition, with only 16 points separating first and sixth place and every team contributing to a highly competitive season.

Attention now turns to grand final night on Wednesday 10 June.

Players and supporters are encouraged to arrive early and help create a great atmosphere for the season finale.

The action begins with the junior development match at WSAC court five from 5.30pm, before the grand final between PC and Too Right on court four at 6pm.

From 7pm, the bronze medal match between Peaked in High School and Leopards will be battled out, while the match for fifth between Power6 and The Rivals will be played after the major grand final.

Following the grand final, the association will continue its focus on development, with a training and development night and referee discussion scheduled for 17 June, followed by next season registrations and junior program feedback on 24 June.