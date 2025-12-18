Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
NEM Author
Police and Courts

Skoda driver clocked at 178kph

Community

Marching on to her own tune after very busy year

Council

City’s entrances to get a facelift

Community

Sports vouchers for parents to help get their kids get active again

News

Disaster view

News

Call for more clarity on state’s business grants

Community

Hospital and council on the ‘Covid’ beat

Community

Further easing in regional Vic

Arts and Entertainment

Paint the town red for jazz and blues

Community

‘TRAGIC, GRISLY END’