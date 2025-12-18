Social media
Education

Full STEM ahead at Wangaratta Tech School

Education

Class of 2025 has results in hand

Education

GOTAFE merges with Wodonga TAFE

Education

Latest data made public on My Schools website

News

News from our schools and kinders

Community

End of an era for Judith Powell after 37 years at Yarrunga PS

Alpine Observer & Myrtleford Times

Dale excited by principal role at Whorouly

Education

Payments to help transition to tertiary studies

