Thursday, 18.12.2025
Politics and Government

Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra

Free travel for young Victorians

Holiday changes to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services

Services Australia will be closed on 25, 26 and 29 December and on 1 January.
State-wide alcohol and other drugs strategy launched

Gateway Health CEO Trent Dean said the demand for alcohol and other drug services is high
More voting options for next state election

VEC draft service plan for the 2026 state election offering a refreshed approach for all
Roads, jobs and tax relief on city's agenda

Wangaratta council leads regional call state government investment in regional Victoria
Net zero repeal would hit regions the hardest: Haines

MP predicts Barnaby Joyce's Repeal Net Zero Bill would cost regional Australia billions
Rehabilitation vs retribution: local legal services warn against adult time for children

State government’s new crackdown on youth crime has raised concern from legal community
