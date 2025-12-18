Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
GO
Subscribe
Social media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Login
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Home page
>
News
>
Politics and Government
Politics and Government
Politics and Government
Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra
Politics and Government
Free travel for young Victorians
Politics and Government
Holiday changes to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services
Services Australia will be closed on 25, 26 and 29 December and on 1 January.
Health
State-wide alcohol and other drugs strategy launched
Gateway Health CEO Trent Dean said the demand for alcohol and other drug services is high
Politics and Government
More voting options for next state election
VEC draft service plan for the 2026 state election offering a refreshed approach for all
Politics and Government
Roads, jobs and tax relief on city's agenda
Wangaratta council leads regional call state government investment in regional Victoria
Politics and Government
Net zero repeal would hit regions the hardest: Haines
MP predicts Barnaby Joyce's Repeal Net Zero Bill would cost regional Australia billions
Politics and Government
Rehabilitation vs retribution: local legal services warn against adult time for children
State government’s new crackdown on youth crime has raised concern from legal community
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta