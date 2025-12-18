Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Long course swim championships a splash hit

Swimmers swarm for combined cities' long course champs

Clean sweep for Lombardi at Masters Games

11 swims, 11 gold medals - not too bad at all.
All abilities swim squad training kicks off

Come and try session on 12 November for Stingrays all abilities squad.
Outstanding performance from local swimmers at championships

Wangaratta Amateur Swimming Club produced fantastic results overall at a recent swim meet
Local swimmers to dive into championships

Local swimmers to compete at the state level this weekend in Bendigo
Short Course meet brings out the best in swimmers

Wangaratta Amateur Swimming Club hosted their own Short Course swimming event on 13 July
Local swimmer makes a comeback after 20 years at national championships

Aron Lombardi took home three medals and two national titles at national championships
