Thursday, 18.12.2025
Environment

North East CMA leads local effort to restore urban waterways for platypus

Final decision on Meadow Creek solar pending

Don’t let spring garden growth become summer danger

Energy Safe Victoria is urging caution as households tackle overgrown gardens
North East Victoria faces heatwave after coldest start to December since 1987

The dry conditions of the past spring months in North East Victoria have continued.
ENGIE work to house local widlife at solar farm

ENGIE staff recently painted bird boxes and made bee hotels for Goorambat East Solar Farm.
Purring through the summer nights – the Peron’s Tree Frog

Happy in woodlands or around the home, Peron's Tree Frog is a real local character
Before you gift it: Battery warning for Christmas shoppers

Fire and safety authorities are urging everyone to think safety first when Christmas shopping.
Arb secures $900K for vital seed collection

Euroa will be home to the state's largest seed bank to help ensure nature's survival
