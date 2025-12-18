Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Events
Basketball
3x3 basketball fun coming to WSAC
Events
Splash about at community pool party on Saturday
Events
Festival torpedoed again by fire risk concerns
Folk, Rhythm & Life event postponed due to emergency management plan shortfall
Events
Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Race Day promises family fun, community connection and Christmas spirit
Kick off the festive season with a day of racing, music and celebration.
Events
Hot rods, hard bargains at Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show and Shine
The Wangaratta Showgrounds was filled throughout Sunday morning for a family day out
Events
Two decades of celebrating North East diversity
NEMA to celebrate 20 years of multicultural support and inclusion in the North East
Events
Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show' n' Shine a mecca for car enthusiasts
Wangaratta Showgrounds the place to be this Sunday
Events
Angie’s Angels Charity Dinner
The community is invited to join an evening of connection at the Angie’s Angels Charity Dinner
