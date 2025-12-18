Social media
Basketball

3x3 basketball fun coming to WSAC

Splash about at community pool party on Saturday

Festival torpedoed again by fire risk concerns

Folk, Rhythm & Life event postponed due to emergency management plan shortfall
Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Race Day promises family fun, community connection and Christmas spirit

Kick off the festive season with a day of racing, music and celebration.
Hot rods, hard bargains at Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show and Shine

The Wangaratta Showgrounds was filled throughout Sunday morning for a family day out
Two decades of celebrating North East diversity

NEMA to celebrate 20 years of multicultural support and inclusion in the North East
Wangaratta Swap Meet and Show' n' Shine a mecca for car enthusiasts

Wangaratta Showgrounds the place to be this Sunday
Angie’s Angels Charity Dinner

The community is invited to join an evening of connection at the Angie’s Angels Charity Dinner
