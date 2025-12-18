Real Estate

Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Regional home values are rising fastest in 3 years

Mount Warwick Estate

Modern and spacious, quiet court in Arlington Park

In great condition, this impressive home is a wonderful opportunity to secure a large home in a quiet, sought-after location - offering space, style, and serenity for the whole family.
Architecturally designed off-grid living

Just 15 minutes from Wangaratta, enjoy modern comfort, serenity and freedom, all in one remarkable property.
Highly regarded rural holding with outstanding views

Secure a premium landholding in this tightly held region.
The Almond Block - Eldorado

The Almond Block represents a rare chance to secure landholding in one of North East Victoria’s most sought-after and developing rural districts.
Head turners: the regional homes that have taken out the top building awards

RBA holds cash rate as home values heat up

