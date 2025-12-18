Digital Editions
Regional home values are rising fastest in 3 years
Real Estate
Mount Warwick Estate
Real Estate
Modern and spacious, quiet court in Arlington Park
In great condition, this impressive home is a wonderful opportunity to secure a large home in a quiet, sought-after location - offering space, style, and serenity for the whole family.
Real Estate
Architecturally designed off-grid living
Just 15 minutes from Wangaratta, enjoy modern comfort, serenity and freedom, all in one remarkable property.
Real Estate
Highly regarded rural holding with outstanding views
Secure a premium landholding in this tightly held region.
Real Estate
The Almond Block - Eldorado
The Almond Block represents a rare chance to secure landholding in one of North East Victoria’s most sought-after and developing rural districts.
Real Estate
Head turners: the regional homes that have taken out the top building awards
Real Estate
RBA holds cash rate as home values heat up
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta