Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>Sport>Horse Racing

Horse Racing

Horse Racing

Weeding’s Fox Appeal goes back-to-back at Cooma

Weeding’s Fox Appeal goes back-to-back at Cooma
Weeding’s Fox Appeal goes back-to-back at Cooma
Horse Racing

Festive racing action set for Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday

Festive racing action set for Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday
Festive racing action set for Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday
Events

Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Race Day promises family fun, community connection and Christmas spirit

Kick off the festive season with a day of racing, music and celebration.
Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Race Day promises family fun, community connection and Christmas spirit
Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Race Day promises family fun, community connection and Christmas spirit
Horse Racing

Local trainers salute at Wangaratta Turf Club Cup Day races

While the rain came in patches, the action on the track was consistently exhilarating
Local trainers salute at Wangaratta Turf Club Cup Day races
Local trainers salute at Wangaratta Turf Club Cup Day races
Events

Grey skies can't dampen Melbourne Cup Day spirit

Over 1200 racegoers donned their best attire for Melbourne Cup Day at Wangaratta Turf Club.
Grey skies can't dampen Melbourne Cup Day spirit
Grey skies can't dampen Melbourne Cup Day spirit
People and Lifestyle

Fashion stakes 'in full bloom' at Wangaratta races tomorrow

Amid the racing, Fashions on the Field will unleash the vibrance of Cup Day.
Fashion stakes 'in full bloom' at Wangaratta races tomorrow
Fashion stakes 'in full bloom' at Wangaratta races tomorrow
Horse Racing

Cassidy can't wait for her first cup day

Young Wangaratta jockey excited for her first cup day races.
Cassidy can't wait for her first cup day
Cassidy can't wait for her first cup day
Horse Racing

The magic of the Cup

Thousands expected at Wangaratta Turf Club for massive Melbourne Cup race day
The magic of the Cup
The magic of the Cup
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta