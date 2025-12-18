Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page
Sport
Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Weeding’s Fox Appeal goes back-to-back at Cooma
Horse Racing
Festive racing action set for Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday
Events
Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Race Day promises family fun, community connection and Christmas spirit
Kick off the festive season with a day of racing, music and celebration.
Horse Racing
Local trainers salute at Wangaratta Turf Club Cup Day races
While the rain came in patches, the action on the track was consistently exhilarating
Events
Grey skies can't dampen Melbourne Cup Day spirit
Over 1200 racegoers donned their best attire for Melbourne Cup Day at Wangaratta Turf Club.
People and Lifestyle
Fashion stakes 'in full bloom' at Wangaratta races tomorrow
Amid the racing, Fashions on the Field will unleash the vibrance of Cup Day.
Horse Racing
Cassidy can't wait for her first cup day
Young Wangaratta jockey excited for her first cup day races.
Horse Racing
The magic of the Cup
Thousands expected at Wangaratta Turf Club for massive Melbourne Cup race day
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta