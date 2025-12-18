People and Lifestyle

Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Jelena's message of courage and community resonates

Blow the whistle to protect our elderly

Rental affordability declines in Wang

Index shows Wangaratta rental squeeze continues on average household incomes
New arrivals at Northeast Health Wangaratta

Photos and details of babies born recently in Wangaratta.
4000 new homes in Wangaratta by 2051

Actual housing demand for Wangaratta 2000 lots less than state government's forecast
NATO praises Australia's support for Ukraine

Former Wangaratta schoolboy part of RAAF crew assisting NATO in defence of Ukraine
YouTubers find their royal after Wang quest

Zac Alsop and Misfit Minds release video about a mission to find Earl Simon Abney-Hastings
Otto Dal Zotto named 2025 Legend of the Vine

Prosecco pioneer in Australia recognised for his contribution to the wine industry.
