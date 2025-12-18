Digital Editions
Nat's back
Netball
Sami Kreltszheim's back at Rovers
Netball
Wangaratta derby set for C grade netball grand final
Magpies meet Rovers in C grade final while Rovers face Wodonga Raiders in 17 and under final
Netball
Lions into grand final, Bombers continue their surge
Whorouly ends 13-year long absence from A grade grand final, while Bonnie Doon edge closer
Netball
Finals campaigns continue for Wangaratta O&M netball teams
Wangaratta Magpies and Rovers will feature heavily in this weekend's O&M netball finals
Netball
Grand final ticket on the cards
The top two will clash, with the winner through to the premiership match
Netball
Magpies finish on a high but miss narrowly finals
Wangaratta's O&M netball squads will feature heavily in the finals
Netball
Finals claim first victims
Bulldogs, Bombers advance to netball semi-finals; Bright and Bats eliminated
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta