Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>Sport>Bowls

Bowls

Bowls

Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers

Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Bowls

Ladders tight as bowls season begins to wind down

Ladders tight as bowls season begins to wind down
Ladders tight as bowls season begins to wind down
Bowls

Lean returns for Wangaratta lawn bowlers

It was a weekend to forget for local lawn bowlers
Lean returns for Wangaratta lawn bowlers
Lean returns for Wangaratta lawn bowlers
Bowls

Wang A1, B2 bowlers roar into top four

Several bowls sides are now well-placed to push through the back half of the pennant season
Wang A1, B2 bowlers roar into top four
Wang A1, B2 bowlers roar into top four
Bowls

Wang A1 a chance to leap into top four

It was almost a clean sweep for local lawn bowlers on the weekend
Wang A1 a chance to leap into top four
Wang A1 a chance to leap into top four
Bowls

Wang A5 draw with Corryong in weekend pennant

Every kind of result came from Wangaratta's weekend pennant matches
Wang A5 draw with Corryong in weekend pennant
Wang A5 draw with Corryong in weekend pennant
Bowls

Wangaratta A1 lawn bowlers flip the script on Yarrawonga

The weekend saw some close calls and thrilling bowls contests
Wangaratta A1 lawn bowlers flip the script on Yarrawonga
Wangaratta A1 lawn bowlers flip the script on Yarrawonga
Bowls

Hard day at the office for Wang bowlers

Only the weekend B2 side recorded a win, in a weekend to forget
Hard day at the office for Wang bowlers
Hard day at the office for Wang bowlers
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta