Thursday, 18.12.2025
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Bowls
Ladders tight as bowls season begins to wind down
Bowls
Lean returns for Wangaratta lawn bowlers
It was a weekend to forget for local lawn bowlers
Bowls
Wang A1, B2 bowlers roar into top four
Several bowls sides are now well-placed to push through the back half of the pennant season
Bowls
Wang A1 a chance to leap into top four
It was almost a clean sweep for local lawn bowlers on the weekend
Bowls
Wang A5 draw with Corryong in weekend pennant
Every kind of result came from Wangaratta's weekend pennant matches
Bowls
Wangaratta A1 lawn bowlers flip the script on Yarrawonga
The weekend saw some close calls and thrilling bowls contests
Bowls
Hard day at the office for Wang bowlers
Only the weekend B2 side recorded a win, in a weekend to forget
Read more
