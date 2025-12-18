Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal

Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea

Social Calendar

A weekly listing of upcoming social and community events in Wangaratta and district.
Unleash joy for families doing it tough this Christmas with a donation

Give from the heart this Christmas and make a local child's Christmas morning magical.
Give a Gift Appeal overwhelmed by community support

Gifts have started being collected from donation points, but there's still time to chip in.
Sun saves Whitfield Recreation Reserve from sky high power prices

A new solar system with battery backup will power reserve and footy netball club in Whitfield.
$50,000 grant to fuel Boys to the Bush programs

North East Victoria's Boys to the Bush hubs to benefit from state government grant round.
Joyous Carols in the Paddock at Taminick

Inaugural Carols in a Paddock at St George’s, Taminick draws a crowd from far and wide.
