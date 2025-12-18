Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Rural

Rural

Smiths' cherries record auction result

Rural

Insurers urge farmers to prepare as storm season hits

News

Late spring frost presents another challenge for grapegrowers

King Valley vignerons will have to wait to see how yields are affected by November frosts
Rural

Flying Duck helps King Valley soar in regional wine challenge

King Valley region wins wine challenge shield in 2025 event.
News

Start of harvest brings fire warning

CFA has already attended harvest fires this season
Rural

Farmers and families urged to stay safe on quad bikes

Older male farmers and children under 16 most at risk of crashes on quad bikes
Rural

North East wines taste success at Victorian show

North East wineries share state honours at the Annual Victorian Wine Show
Rural

CFA urges hay safety after thousands of bales lost

Between June 2024 and July 2025, CFA responded to 73 hay-related fires
