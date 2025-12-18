Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>News>Arts and Entertainment

Arts and Entertainment

Arts and Entertainment

Seasonal celebration for all at Milawa's Carols in the Park

Seasonal celebration for all at Milawa's Carols in the Park
Seasonal celebration for all at Milawa's Carols in the Park
Arts and Entertainment

Pamela Florance showcases two decades of drawing with paint

Pamela Florance showcases two decades of drawing with paint
Pamela Florance showcases two decades of drawing with paint
Arts and Entertainment

James Morrison-WSO concert tickets selling well

Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues show proving popular already.
James Morrison-WSO concert tickets selling well
James Morrison-WSO concert tickets selling well
Arts and Entertainment

Kelly costume designs arrive at Benalla visitor centre

Threads of Kelly includes designs by Desmonde Downing
Kelly costume designs arrive at Benalla visitor centre
Kelly costume designs arrive at Benalla visitor centre
Arts and Entertainment

Vibrant textiles artworks on display in Wangaratta Library

Australia Wide Nine exhibition continues in Bainz Gallery
Vibrant textiles artworks on display in Wangaratta Library
Vibrant textiles artworks on display in Wangaratta Library
Arts and Entertainment

NGV Kids on Tour makes welcome return to Wangaratta

Wangaratta Art Gallery is excited to be hosting popular program once again.
NGV Kids on Tour makes welcome return to Wangaratta
NGV Kids on Tour makes welcome return to Wangaratta
Arts and Entertainment

Array of local artworks admired by community

Some 40 community members visited the exhibition opening on Thursday evening.
Array of local artworks admired by community
Array of local artworks admired by community
Arts and Entertainment

Enjoy Wangaratta Carols by Candlelight in Merriwa Park on Saturday

The Lions Club of Wangaratta presents free family event.
Enjoy Wangaratta Carols by Candlelight in Merriwa Park on Saturday
Enjoy Wangaratta Carols by Candlelight in Merriwa Park on Saturday
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta