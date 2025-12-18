Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>Sport

Sport

Sport

Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream

Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
Bowls

Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers

Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Cricket

WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge

Wangaratta and District Cricket Association only drop one game against MVCA
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge
Tennis

Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition

There's only one more hit left for the year
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
Cricket

Knights undefeated

Both North East Knights teams have enjoyed a flawless start to the Cricket Victoria Country Cup
Knights undefeated
Knights undefeated
Cricket

A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth

Wangaratta Magpies defy the odds, book T20 GF ticket after delivering a perfect weekend
A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth
A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth
Cricket

“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle

The loss to Benalla means Rovers United Bruck miss out on the A grade T20 final
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle
Cricket

Long shot, but a chance

Magpies rolling the dice on T20 grand final bid, need perfect results to guarantee ticket.
Long shot, but a chance
Long shot, but a chance
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta