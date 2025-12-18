Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
GO
Subscribe
Social media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Login
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Home page
>
Sport
Sport
Sport
Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
Bowls
Pennant year wraps up for Wangaratta bowlers
Cricket
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge
Wangaratta and District Cricket Association only drop one game against MVCA
Tennis
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
There's only one more hit left for the year
Cricket
Knights undefeated
Both North East Knights teams have enjoyed a flawless start to the Cricket Victoria Country Cup
Cricket
A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth
Wangaratta Magpies defy the odds, book T20 GF ticket after delivering a perfect weekend
Cricket
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle
The loss to Benalla means Rovers United Bruck miss out on the A grade T20 final
Cricket
Long shot, but a chance
Magpies rolling the dice on T20 grand final bid, need perfect results to guarantee ticket.
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta