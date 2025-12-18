Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Hawks land VFL gun Mitch Hardie

Young Colts learning from short form encounters

Sharp, Talerico reappointed as O&M interleague footy coaches

The duo will coach the O&M again after securing wins in the 2025 interleague clash
O&M fixture set

Newly-released 2026 Ovens and Murray FNL fixture confirmed to feature more Sunday matches
Magpie Lachlan Di Sebastiano is running for a reason

There are more important things than footy
‘Pies land key backman Lachie Di Sebastiano

Wangaratta Magpies have locked away a second gun from the EDFL
‘Hoota’ to lead younger-skewing Demons

The 2024 reserves premiership co-coach takes on the top job at Milawa
Player points caps confirmed for 2026

The 2026 season of football is beginning to take shape
