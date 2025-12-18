Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>News>Police and Courts

Police and Courts

Police and Courts

“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise

“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise
“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise
Police and Courts

Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision

Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision
Holiday disaster averted after head-on collision
Police and Courts

Fatal crash in Muckatah has claimed the lives of four people

Four passengers, who are yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
Fatal crash in Muckatah has claimed the lives of four people
Fatal crash in Muckatah has claimed the lives of four people
Police and Courts

Drink-driver’s routine Wangaratta stop leads to deportation

Police checks found the 40-year-old Vanuatu man’s visa had expired after Wangaratta intercept
Drink-driver’s routine Wangaratta stop leads to deportation
Drink-driver’s routine Wangaratta stop leads to deportation
Police and Courts

Benalla man caught at 114km/h on Mason Street

The 27-year-old will face court after alleged speeding of almost double the speed limit
Benalla man caught at 114km/h on Mason Street
Benalla man caught at 114km/h on Mason Street
Police and Courts

Alleged North East burglar gets second chance in rehab

The 28-year-old was bailed last week after his release was initially refused facing burglary charges
Alleged North East burglar gets second chance in rehab
Alleged North East burglar gets second chance in rehab
Police and Courts

Alleged car thief switched stolen cars in Wangaratta getaway

Homes were placed on lockdown as police investigated the whereabouts of the alleged thief
Alleged car thief switched stolen cars in Wangaratta getaway
Alleged car thief switched stolen cars in Wangaratta getaway
Police and Courts

Wonnangatta killer conviction overturned; ordered to face new trial

Greg Lynn had his appeal to overturn his conviction granted in The Court of Appeal
Wonnangatta killer conviction overturned; ordered to face new trial
Wonnangatta killer conviction overturned; ordered to face new trial
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta