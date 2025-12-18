Social media
Ned Kelly Discovery Hub celebrated double silver at 2025 Victorian Tourism Awards

Valley wineries serve up a taste of the sweet life

Music to our ears

All in readiness for 35th annual jazz and blues festival.
There's music, music everywhere

Locals and visitors spoilt for choice this weekend with music festivals, activities galore.
Tourism event funding program opens to support 2026 events

Applications open for latest round of Wangaratta council tourism event funding
High Country tourism benefits from state funding boost

New funding announced under Regional Tourism Network Industry Strengthening Program
Whitfield takes bronze in state towns tourism awards

First time entrant Whitfield comes third in competitive field of tiny towns
Tourism partnerships to boost overseas visitors

Alpine Resorts Victoria expected to benefit from international tourism initiative
