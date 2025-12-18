Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Ned Kelly Discovery Hub celebrated double silver at 2025 Victorian Tourism Awards
Tourism
Valley wineries serve up a taste of the sweet life
Arts and Entertainment
Music to our ears
All in readiness for 35th annual jazz and blues festival.
Arts and Entertainment
There's music, music everywhere
Locals and visitors spoilt for choice this weekend with music festivals, activities galore.
Tourism
Tourism event funding program opens to support 2026 events
Applications open for latest round of Wangaratta council tourism event funding
Tourism
High Country tourism benefits from state funding boost
New funding announced under Regional Tourism Network Industry Strengthening Program
Tourism
Whitfield takes bronze in state towns tourism awards
First time entrant Whitfield comes third in competitive field of tiny towns
Tourism
Tourism partnerships to boost overseas visitors
Alpine Resorts Victoria expected to benefit from international tourism initiative
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta