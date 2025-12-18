Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Have wheels will travel

Rally returning to Moyhu in September

Ripper weekend at Winton

This year's Winton Festival of Speed was one of the best yet
Winton Festival of Speed to showcase the golden era of racing

Check out historic motorsports and retro racing at the Winton Festival of Speed this August
Community honour local drag racers at tribute event

The motorsport community is raising funds for the family of Andrew Baumgartner 'Lerch'
Local brothers to make tracks this weekend

10 and 12 year old brothers are set to compete in the Junior VIC Motocross Championships
Sponsorship helping Abbey ride to her dream

Local motorsport rising star backed by local businesses
Brothers taste success in Ada River Rally

Wangaratta drivers were in action at the Ada River Rally
