Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
GO
Subscribe
Social media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Login
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Home page
>
Sport
>
Motorsport
Motorsport
Motorsport
Have wheels will travel
Motorsport
Rally returning to Moyhu in September
Motorsport
Ripper weekend at Winton
This year's Winton Festival of Speed was one of the best yet
Motorsport
Winton Festival of Speed to showcase the golden era of racing
Check out historic motorsports and retro racing at the Winton Festival of Speed this August
Motorsport
Community honour local drag racers at tribute event
The motorsport community is raising funds for the family of Andrew Baumgartner 'Lerch'
Motorsport
Local brothers to make tracks this weekend
10 and 12 year old brothers are set to compete in the Junior VIC Motocross Championships
Motorsport
Sponsorship helping Abbey ride to her dream
Local motorsport rising star backed by local businesses
Motorsport
Brothers taste success in Ada River Rally
Wangaratta drivers were in action at the Ada River Rally
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta