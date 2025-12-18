Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
News
Improving rail resilience between Sydney and Melbourne
News
Delays expected when roadworks begin in Whitfield
Infrastructure and Transport
Haines renews call, with backing from the NFF for disaster roaming
Disaster roaming remains a critical missing piece in telecommunications infrastructure
Infrastructure and Transport
Tanks buying time in housing crisis
$200m investment in Wangaratta's sewer infrastructure forecast over 15 years from 2030.
Infrastructure and Transport
More coach services to Wang touted
Three coach services a day from Bendigo to Wang recommended by Infrastructure Vic
Infrastructure and Transport
Motorists, stay away from Swan Street
Much-needed upgrade to Wangaratta thoroughfare to take place over next five months.
Council
Roads forum open to local community
Council invites all to event to hear about and give feedback on local roads, transport
Health
Housing for hospital staff taking shape
New housing for hospital staff taking shape in Wangaratta.
