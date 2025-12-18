Social media
Infrastructure and Transport

Infrastructure and Transport

Improving rail resilience between Sydney and Melbourne

News

Delays expected when roadworks begin in Whitfield

Infrastructure and Transport

Haines renews call, with backing from the NFF for disaster roaming

Disaster roaming remains a critical missing piece in telecommunications infrastructure
Infrastructure and Transport

Tanks buying time in housing crisis

$200m investment in Wangaratta's sewer infrastructure forecast over 15 years from 2030.
Infrastructure and Transport

More coach services to Wang touted

Three coach services a day from Bendigo to Wang recommended by Infrastructure Vic
Infrastructure and Transport

Motorists, stay away from Swan Street

Much-needed upgrade to Wangaratta thoroughfare to take place over next five months.
Council

Roads forum open to local community

Council invites all to event to hear about and give feedback on local roads, transport
Health

Housing for hospital staff taking shape

New housing for hospital staff taking shape in Wangaratta.
