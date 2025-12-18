Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>News>Opinion

Opinion

Opinion

Support available for those distressed by Bondi Beach attack

Opinion

Every voice, every action counts

Opinion

Dean and Casey, right people for the job

A resident shows support for new members of Business Wangaratta executive: Letters
Opinion

Wangaratta’s growth continues to take shape

A new supermarket just one part of exciting expansion for new and current residents
Opinion

Missing the welcome sound of frogs in local waterways

Reader raises her concern about the lack of frog sounds on her morning walk
Opinion

Social media ban simply the right thing to do

Social media ban for those under 16 needs everyone's support: Editorial
Opinion

Farewell to one who leaves an indelible mark

Editorial.
Opinion

Get behind Business Wangaratta

Rural city businesses are urged to support the new executive of Business Wangaratta.
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta