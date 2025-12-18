Social media
3x3 basketball fun coming to WSAC

Wangaratta basketball tournament a pure slam dunk

Thousands expected for junior basketball tournament

After years away, the WBI junior tournament is back on home courts.
The young Duke of hoops making a global impact

Duke Mendoza has tasted international basketball success representing Australian-Filipino teams
Warriors state div five runners up

The under 14 Warriors performed well at their state championship tournament
Last chance for U14 Warriors

The under 14 Warriors take on the best in the state this weekend
State champ success for Warriors

Wangaratta's under 16 boys team are state champions
‘Local’ tournament success

Wangaratta Basketball Inc hosted their U12/U14 tournament in Wodong
