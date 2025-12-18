Social media
Sport

Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream

Community

Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal

Business

McPhails nab calendar opportunity

Wangaratta family recognised for their ability to take chances and grow their business
Police and Courts

“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise

Local force sends clear message this festive season during blitz on impaired driving
Community

Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea

Local residents band together to help those in need.
Council

CBD meters approved, but not all happy

10 parking meters will be installed next year to offer greater convenience for motorists
Council

Excavator en route to Bruck cottage

Bruck Textiles to build key worker housing in place of existing heritage listed cottage
Politics and Government

Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra

Wodonga local of 11 years to be Liberal candidate for Benambra in 2026 state election
