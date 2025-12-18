Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
News
Sport
Out of the fire, into the desert: David Brock’s Dakar Rally dream
Community
Community rallies behind Markwood families with GoFundMe appeal
Business
McPhails nab calendar opportunity
Wangaratta family recognised for their ability to take chances and grow their business
Police and Courts
“Separate the drinking and driving”: Police launch Operation Roadwise as regional fatalities rise
Local force sends clear message this festive season during blitz on impaired driving
Community
Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea
Local residents band together to help those in need.
Council
CBD meters approved, but not all happy
10 parking meters will be installed next year to offer greater convenience for motorists
Council
Excavator en route to Bruck cottage
Bruck Textiles to build key worker housing in place of existing heritage listed cottage
Politics and Government
Libs choose Steve Martin for Benambra
Wodonga local of 11 years to be Liberal candidate for Benambra in 2026 state election
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta