Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page
News
Emergency Services
Spike in drownings
Emergency Services
Dry lightning cause of small Eldorado bushfire
Emergency Services
Header sparks 40ha blaze in Lilliput
The header was working in the paddock when the paddock fire broke out Tuesday
Emergency Services
Man hospitalised following Belle Avenue house fire
Emergency Services
Henley Ridge fire deemed non-suspicious as community returns to “business as normal”
Support continues to be offered to fire affected residents as fire crews maintain presence.
Emergency Services
Henley Ridge residents assess bushfire losses
Two homes destroyed, another damaged, but firefighters save many other properties
Emergency Services
Wind fells trees, closed roads at Laceby, Glenrowan, Cheshunt
Wangaratta airport recorded wind gust of 113kph
Emergency Services
Markwood fire contained, several properties lost
At least two homes destroyed, many saved in 370ha blaze which has been mostly contained
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta