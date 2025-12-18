Emergency Services

Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Spike in drownings

Dry lightning cause of small Eldorado bushfire

Header sparks 40ha blaze in Lilliput

The header was working in the paddock when the paddock fire broke out Tuesday
Man hospitalised following Belle Avenue house fire

Henley Ridge fire deemed non-suspicious as community returns to “business as normal”

Support continues to be offered to fire affected residents as fire crews maintain presence.
Henley Ridge residents assess bushfire losses

Two homes destroyed, another damaged, but firefighters save many other properties
Wind fells trees, closed roads at Laceby, Glenrowan, Cheshunt

Wangaratta airport recorded wind gust of 113kph
Markwood fire contained, several properties lost

At least two homes destroyed, many saved in 370ha blaze which has been mostly contained
