Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>Sport>Golf

Golf

Golf

Final tee time set for Tarrawingee Golf Club

Final tee time set for Tarrawingee Golf Club
Final tee time set for Tarrawingee Golf Club
Golf

End of an era for beloved local golf club

End of an era for beloved local golf club
End of an era for beloved local golf club
Golf

Boorhaman Golf under the stars

Boorhaman Golf Club will hold a Saturday Night 9 Hole Golf Competition on 30 August
Boorhaman Golf under the stars
Boorhaman Golf under the stars
Golf

Jubilee’s top golfers awarded

The 2025 ladies' championships brought out the best of the competing golfers
Jubilee’s top golfers awarded
Jubilee’s top golfers awarded
Golf

Open day for Boorhaman golf

Fun, feed and fantastic golf on the cards at Boorhaman this weekend
Open day for Boorhaman golf
Open day for Boorhaman golf
Golf

Champion golfers named at Wangaratta Golf Club

It came down to the final week for champions to claim their prize
Champion golfers named at Wangaratta Golf Club
Champion golfers named at Wangaratta Golf Club
Golf

Jubilee holds fun day for sponsors

Sponsors of the Jubilee Golf Club meant business on Sunday
Jubilee holds fun day for sponsors
Jubilee holds fun day for sponsors
Golf

Scoreboard results

The weekly results from around the region
Scoreboard results
Scoreboard results
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta