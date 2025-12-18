Social media
WDCA triumphs in Murray Valley challenge

Knights undefeated

A Magpie miracle secures T20 grand final berth

Wangaratta Magpies defy the odds, book T20 GF ticket after delivering a perfect weekend
“Gutted”: Rovers United Bruck fall at the final hurdle

The loss to Benalla means Rovers United Bruck miss out on the A grade T20 final
Long shot, but a chance

Magpies rolling the dice on T20 grand final bid, need perfect results to guarantee ticket.
Local cricket identity picked for national masters

Former WDCA president Michael Hurley has been named to the national O65 team.
Rovers chasing finals, last hurrah for Colts

There's plenty on the line for the final round of A grade T20 action.
WDCA prepped for Murray Valley challenge

The second junior rep challenge is here.
