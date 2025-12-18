Digital Editions
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Poppy O’Keefe makes Young Matildas squad
Soccer
Wang City Devils are back on the park
Soccer
End of the line for Devils
The season is officially over for Wangaratta City FC
Soccer
Ressie Devils prepare for the semis
The division two men take on Albury United in their semi-final showdown
Soccer
Senior Devils knocked out of finals, reserve men still fighting
It's all over for the local division one men's and women's AWFA sides
Soccer
Ineligible players spark drama in AWFA
Cobram Roar have been disqualified from the senior and reserve men finals series
Soccer
Devils launch into finals campaign
The AWFA knockouts are here
Soccer
Hotspurs held to draw by fired-up Devils
They've proved themselves against two of the best in the business
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta