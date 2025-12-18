Social media
Poppy O’Keefe makes Young Matildas squad

Wang City Devils are back on the park

End of the line for Devils

The season is officially over for Wangaratta City FC
Ressie Devils prepare for the semis

The division two men take on Albury United in their semi-final showdown
Senior Devils knocked out of finals, reserve men still fighting

It's all over for the local division one men's and women's AWFA sides
Ineligible players spark drama in AWFA

Cobram Roar have been disqualified from the senior and reserve men finals series
Devils launch into finals campaign

The AWFA knockouts are here
Hotspurs held to draw by fired-up Devils

They've proved themselves against two of the best in the business
