Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
GO
Subscribe
Social media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Login
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Home page
>
Sport
>
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis
Mass participation at aggregate tennis competition
Tennis
Cen-tennis-ary
Tennis
Senior aggregate tennis flying through the season
Just two rounds of senior aggregate tennis remain in the year
Tennis
Hill dominates South American ITF Masters tournaments
Wangaratta's tennis master claimed a quartet of South American tournaments
Tennis
Dedicated cohort front up to WLTCP agg tennis
Numbers were down, but the hype was way up
Tennis
Players sweat through tough aggregate tennis tournament
Despite challenging playing conditions, several players stepped up and posted incredible scores
Tennis
Come on and Slam with WLTCP
You can win through to play Rod Laver Arena for $1 million prizemoney
Tennis
WLTCP aggregate competition heating up
The best are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack
Read more
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta