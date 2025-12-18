Social media
By The Windowsill

The Wizard's Tower

What Could Be Done?

Grace McMillan was a prizewinner in the recent Wangaratta Young Writers Award.
Beauty in the Sky

Lily Purss' characters offer their perspectives on life and death in this award-winning story.
Regent Honeyeater

Environmental concerns power Franklin Fletcher's Wangaratta Young Writers Award piece.
Death Shall Come on Swift Wings

Owen a placegetter in Wangaratta Young Writers Award.
The weight and the worth

Ellie's first-placed poem/song lyric from Wangaratta Young Writers Award.
Scouts explore Beechworth Gorge

1st Yarrunga Scouts enjoyed camping adventure
